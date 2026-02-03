Villa Treville Positano: a glamorous sanctuary on the Amalfi Coast
Franco Zeffirelli’s former private estate is now one of Italy’s most exclusive hotels
For those of a certain age it’s likely that your introduction to the work of Franco Zeffirelli was his adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet”, in my case watched on a rainy day in school when the dreamy scenes of Italy transported us away from our cold north London classroom.
Villa Treville Positano is Zeffirelli’s vision of Italy brought to life. Once the director’s own home, it is now an ultra-luxurious hotel. Spread across four cliffside villas surrounded by beautiful gardens and hidden terraces, it overlooks the sparkling Tyrrhenian Sea and the picturesque town of Positano.
Why stay here?
The 16 individually designed suites nod to Zeffirelli’s theatrical vision. Spread over two hectares of gardens and terraces with winding connecting paths, even when the hotel is full you still feel like you have the place to yourself.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
I stayed in the Callas suite, inspired by Zeffirelli’s close friend and muse, Maria Callas. With high curved ceilings and tiled floors its iluxurious bathroom features stained-glass windows adding flashes of colour. From the linens to the toiletries, everything is of the highest quality – including quite possibly the best hotel slippers I’ve ever slipped my feet into. Branded in the hotel colours, they were soft and plush, not the usual mass-produced offerings. However, the room’s real highlight is the private terrace with seating that leads round to a private pool overlooking Positano.
As lovely as the suites are, the real magic is in the public rooms. Many of them remain exactly how they were, complete with photographs, artwork, ceramics and the original decorations. The skill in turning this into a luxury hotel is evident everywhere and what could feel like an untouchable museum manages to make guests feel like we’ve been welcomed to stay in the home of the maestro, where previous guests included Coco Chanel, Leonard Bernstein, Rudolf Nureyev, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.
Eating and drinking
At the heart of the property lies Maestro’s restaurant set on a large vine-covered terrace with part of Zeffirelli’s original tiled kitchen still in use. Overseen by head chef Vincenzo Castaldo, the menu focuses on local and seasonal food, much of it taken from Treville’s organic gardens, blending Italian classics with global influences. With tomatoes straight from the vine and the freshest mozzarella, all the ingredients needed was a splash of olive oil. But oh my, what olive oil. Each meal came with a different one to try, all single estate, organic and extra virgin. The variety of flavours was astounding, especially when mopped up with the freshly baked breads. Among the endless delicious offerings was memorable salt-baked fish and noteworthy salads.
Needless to say, the pasta was exemplary, from simple tomato sauces to truffled masterpieces. In an attempt to help guests master this deceptively simple art form, Vincenzo patiently offers cooking and pasta-making classes.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Kneading the dough while looking out at the sparkling blue sea and sipping an espresso martini is wonderfully therapeutic. We made cheese-stuffed anolini with a simple sage and butter sauce, and fettucine with fresh tomatoes and basil, but the main lesson was how a few simple ingredients harvested at peak ripeness create much more than the sum of their parts.
Things to do
The spa clings to the side of the cliff and is housed in a beautiful greenhouse taken from Zeffirelli’s set of the opera “La Traviata”. Shielded by lush planting you can see the sea while skilled hands massage you with products from Barbara Strum, a cult brand harnessing science and nature to soothe all skin types, which consulted on the spa’s development. After a sublime massage you can relax in the Turkish bath and the plunge pool set on a private terrace outside the greenhouse.
If sea swimming is more your thing, take the winding path down to The Rocks, the hotel’s decked area with sunbeds and umbrellas. The lovely staff will make the trek down to you with snacks and drinks on request, or you could be whisked away in one of the hotel’s boats to have lunch in one of the many excellent beachside restaurants in Positano or further afield.
The verdict
The Amalfi Coast, a 50km stretch of coastline along the southern edge of Italy’s Sorrentine Peninsula, is already a stunning location but Treville Positano takes that beauty to another level. Through its hidden entrance on a steep slope you enter a sanctuary that harks back to the glamour of the past, where you can almost hear the gossip and laughter of its illustrious owner and his guests.
Finding that balance between theatrical high camp and quiet luxury is quite the trick but nothing feels overdone or out of place. Of course none of this luxury would work without the charming staff who make you feel like an honoured guest for whom nothing is too much trouble. Staying at Treville Positano is the closest I’ve come to experiencing la dolce vita.
Natasha was a guest of Treville Positano; villatreville.com
-
How roadkill is a surprising boon to scientific research
Under the radar We can learn from animals without trapping and capturing them
-
Why quitting your job is so difficult in Japan
Under the Radar Reluctance to change job and rise of ‘proxy quitters’ is a reaction to Japan’s ‘rigid’ labour market – but there are signs of change
-
Gavin Newsom and Dr. Oz feud over fraud allegations
In the Spotlight Newsom called Oz’s behavior ‘baseless and racist’
-
The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali: a calm retreat in the heart of Seminyak
The Week Recommends Tradition meets modernity at this serene beachfront resort
-
Six sensational hotels to discover in 2026
The Week Recommends From a rainforest lodge to a fashionable address in Manhattan – here are six hotels that travel journalists recommend for this year
-
Four Seasons Seoul: a fascinating blend of old and new in South Korea
The Week Recommends Located right in the heart of the action, this classy hotel is the perfect base to explore the capital
-
Upper House Hong Kong: a serene sanctuary in the bustle of the city
The Week Recommends Panoramic harbour views and super-stylish interiors elevate this luxury hotel to another level
-
Step into a fairy tale at San Ysidro Ranch
The Week Recommends This historic Californian hideaway is pure magic
-
The Old Bell Hotel: whimsy and charm in historic Wiltshire
The Week Recommends Giraffes, monkeys and bold, bright colours add a playful touch to this 800-year-old inn
-
Grove of Narberth: comfort and style in the Welsh countryside
The Week Recommends This boutique Georgian manor in Pembrokeshire is the perfect rural retreat
-
The best adventure holidays for adrenaline junkies
The Week Recommends Five destinations perfect for outdoor thrill-seekers