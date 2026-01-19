The olive oil renaissance

Extra-virgin olive oil has overtaken Perelló olives and Torres crisps as the “present du jour” to take to “trendy” dinner parties, said Arabella Bowes in House & Garden. It’s a trend being driven by the “sober curious movement”, especially at this time of year when more people look for booze-free Dry January gifts.

There are around 1,600 olive varieties and “thousands of flavour profiles”, so there is plenty of choice. But with each bottle lasting up to six months, an olive oil’s provenance is becoming more and more important. People are now “demanding” to know “what ingredients have gone into it, where the olives were grown and who’s behind the brand”.

I recommend treating Evoo ”like seasoning”, Katia El-Fakhri, co-founder of Glug olive oil, told The Telegraph. Use it to finish a salad or a pudding, “tasting as you go to judge the balance”. The paper’s reviewers found Glug’s Evoo For Drizzling, £16 for 750ml, “grassy, refreshing and a little appley”.

