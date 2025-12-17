The Salt Path Scandal: ‘excellent’ documentary of a ‘tawdry tale’
Sky film dives back into the literary controversy and reveals a ‘wealth of new details’
“The Salt Path Scandal” is filled with “tasty nuggets”, said Carol Midgley in The Times. Sky’s documentary follows journalist Chloe Hadjimatheou as she delves into the alleged lies and deceit behind the bestselling memoir “The Salt Path”. Those who read her investigation in The Observer last summer will be familiar with the “fascinatingly tawdry tale”.
Described by publisher Penguin as “unflinchingly honest”, Raynor Winn’s book charts her 630-mile journey along the South West Coast Path with her terminally ill husband, Moth, after losing their home in Wales. But Hadjimatheou’s “original scoop” revealed a series of damaging allegations, including claims she had defrauded her former employer.
Sky’s new film dives back into the “year’s biggest literary controversy”, said Anita Singh in The Telegraph. It’s an “excellent documentary for students of journalism”, as we learn Hadjimatheou’s exposé began with a tip-off “about a book she had never read” – an email that led to her beginning the painstaking process of “finding witnesses, checking sources and consulting experts”.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The gripping film includes a “wealth of new details”, weaving together a “complex story of alleged theft and deception dating back decades”, said Julia Raeside in The i Paper. “Handsome drone shots” transport viewers to the coast and “conjure the romance of Winn’s tale” – a “wholesome yarn spun perfectly into a tapestry of pure hope and triumph over adversity”. But over the next two hours, Hadjimatheou meets former friends and colleagues of the couple, who accuse them of leaving a “trail of emotional destruction”.
Among the biggest revelations is a letter purportedly written by Winn in which she admits to stealing money from her relatives. Raynor and Moth, whose real names are Sally and Tim Walker, declined to take part in the documentary and dismissed the allegations. “I did not steal from family, as others can confirm. Nor have I confessed to doing so and I did not write a letter suggesting that I did,” Raynor said in a statement, adding that the film was part of a “false narrative”.
“How much does any of this matter?” said Midgley in The Times. “If people enjoyed the book, why not let them be, you may say.” But it’s “galling” to see somebody painting themselves as the victim “when they face claims that they have created quite a few victims of their own”.
When Hadjimatheou’s investigation first broke, “The Salt Path” flew back to the top of the bestseller list. And it’s likely the same will happen following this blistering documentary. “Controversy sells.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Turner: The Secret Sketchbooks – a fascinating portrait of the great painter
The Week Recommends BBC2 documentary examines the rarely seen sketchbooks of the enigmatic artist
-
A Spinal Tap reunion, Thomas Pynchon by way of Paul Thomas Anderson and a harrowing Stephen King adaptation in September movies
the week recommends This month’s new releases include ‘Spinal Tap II,’ ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘The Long Walk’
-
Confessions of a Brain Surgeon: an 'exceptional' documentary
The Week Recommends Retired neurosurgeon Henry Marsh reflects on his pioneering work with exquisitely 'raw honesty'
-
Inside the Cult of the Jesus Army: a troubling documentary
The Week Recommends BBC2's harrowing two-part series shines a light on the abuse at the heart of the Christian group
-
Apocalypse in the Tropics: a 'troubling' portrait of modern Brazil
The Week Recommends Petra Costa's sobering documentary examines the rise of right-wing evangelical Christianity in Brazilian politics
-
Louis Theroux returns to the West Bank for new documentary
In the spotlight The film-maker meets Jewish settlers with his signature 'faux naivety'
-
What They Found: Sam Mendes's powerful debut documentary
The Week Recommends The Oscar-winning director's harrowing film features footage and first-hand accounts of the liberation of Bergen-Belsen concentration camp
-
Movies to watch in April, including 'A Minecraft Movie' and 'The Legend of Ochi'
The Week Recommends An all-timer video game gets a wacky adaption, Ryan Coogler makes a vampire flick and a new fantasy puts practical effects back in the spotlight