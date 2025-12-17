The Salt Path Scandal: ‘excellent’ documentary of a ‘tawdry tale’

Sky film dives back into the literary controversy and reveals a ‘wealth of new details’

By
published
Raynor and Moth Winn with Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs.
Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs, right, starred in the screen adaptation of Winn’s bestselling memoir
(Image credit: Lia Toby / Stringer / Getty Images)

“The Salt Path Scandal” is filled with “tasty nuggets”, said Carol Midgley in The Times. Sky’s documentary follows journalist Chloe Hadjimatheou as she delves into the alleged lies and deceit behind the bestselling memoir “The Salt Path”. Those who read her investigation in The Observer last summer will be familiar with the “fascinatingly tawdry tale”.

Described by publisher Penguin as “unflinchingly honest”, Raynor Winn’s book charts her 630-mile journey along the South West Coast Path with her terminally ill husband, Moth, after losing their home in Wales. But Hadjimatheou’s “original scoop” revealed a series of damaging allegations, including claims she had defrauded her former employer.



When Hadjimatheou’s investigation first broke, “The Salt Path” flew back to the top of the bestseller list. And it’s likely the same will happen following this blistering documentary. “Controversy sells.”

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

