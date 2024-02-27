Best staycation destinations in Cornwall and Devon

With hundreds of miles of coastline, postcard-perfect fishing villages and pasties aplenty, Devon and Cornwall make excellent destinations for a British staycation. Here are some of the top spots to visit.

Watergate Bay

This "vast stretch of sand" with "big Atlantic swells, and high sea-beaten cliffs" is considered by many to be one of Cornwall’s best beaches, said Visit Cornwall. And its A-list fans reportedly include Keira Knightley and Prince William.

What's more, if you check into the perennially popular Watergate Bay Hotel, you'll wake up to "the best ocean view in Cornwall – possibly even the country", said Kathryn Lewis in Food magazine.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Book in for a surf lesson or relax on the two-mile-long beach. And when the rainclouds come in off the wild Atlantic, the hotel is only three miles from Newquay, which has the Blue Reef Aquarium and Newquay Zoo to keep you busy and under cover.

Totnes

(Image credit: Thomas Faull / Getty Images)

This alternative, eco-conscious town has its own currency, the Totnes pound, to encourage local spending. And this focus on independents means there's a vibrant shopping and cafe scene, with favourites including the Almond Thief in nearby Dartington. Don't miss Totnes Castle, nor Agatha Christie's beautiful summer home at Greenway. Book early if you want to stay at Dartington Hall on the Dartington Estate with its on-site independent cinema, artisan shopping centre and gardens.

Falmouth

(Image credit: Andy333 / Shutterstock)

Named by Time Out as one of the best places to visit in the UK in 2024, Falmouth's university campuses give it the vibrancy and edge that other seaside towns can lack. "Start with a paddle" at the sandy Blue Flag-bearing Gyllyngvase Beach overlooked by Pendennis Castle, then warm yourself up with coffee at Gylly Beach Cafe, for views of the Lizard Peninsula. Plan your visit around Falmouth Week, "an extravaganza of music, sailing and local culture" that takes place from 9-18 August. And book ahead for the St Michaels Resort Hotel, where a "two-and-a-half-year renovation project has transformed it into a laidback modern coastal retreat", said The Independent.

St Mawes

(Image credit: SAKhanPhotography / Getty Images)

Voted in 2020 by Which? as the UK’s best seaside town, this gem on the south Cornwall coast has become one of the starriest spots in the county, with the Daily Express describing it as "Britain's answer to the French Riviera".

The minuscule harbour town lies on the lush Roseland Peninsula opposite Falmouth and faces directly south, which may explain why its "skies and sea often look Mediterranean", said The Telegraph. "It can be hard to believe you are in England."

There's only one place to lay your head: the Idle Rocks, "an Edwardian waterfront inn" with an "absolutely fabulous chef". Best of all, take a lesson with Gawain Bysouth, the hotel's "infinitely patient" sailing instructor, in a classic 16ft sailing dinghy.

Dartmouth

(Image credit: Fraser Hall / Getty Images)

There's barely a year when Dartmouth doesn't top a list of favourite seaside destinations and last year it came second in a round-up by Which?. Plus, it was voted the second most peaceful spot in the UK. This is the perfect base for walkers, with "waymarked trails heading out from the town", including a route to the "beautiful beach at Blackpool Sands", said The Observer. Keep your eyes peeled for castles and forts. The fish and chips at Mitch Tonks' Rockfish may be pricey at £20 but this is "one of the best chippies around", said Business Insider.

Beer

(Image credit: ianwool / Getty Images)

Surrounded by white chalk cliffs, the shingle beach in the East Devon village of Beer is lined with fishing boats still bringing in their daily catches, including its famous mackerel, said Visit South Devon.

It is also home to Beer's Quarry Caves, manmade caverns that date back to the Roman age and have supplied stone for some of the most important buildings in the country, including Westminster Abbey and Exeter Cathedral.

Stay at Glebe House, which "sits atop a patchwork hillside in rural east Devonshire", said CN Traveller, just 15 minutes' drive from Beer. Co-owner Hugo, a chef, has been inspired by Italian agriturismos and "sought to recreate land-to-table cooking experiences" and the place has a "Charleston Farmhouse feel", inspired by the East Sussex home of the Bloomsbury group of artists.

Harlyn Bay

(Image credit: Graham Custance Photography / Getty Images)

Round the corner from Padstow, this wide sandy beach is one of the most jaw-dropping in Cornwall, with its rock pools and hugely popular surf school.

The Pig hotel opened in 2020 in a 15th-century building up on the cliff and has won multiple awards since. "Rustic and relaxed," said The Good Food Guide, with "resident pigs and chickens". In season, a "popular lobster shed" opens up in the driveway, where visitors can tuck into "flame-grilled steaks and seafood after a day at the beach". Venture out on to the South West Coast Path for the six-mile walk to Padstow.