Weapons: Julia Garner stars in 'hyper-eerie' psychological thriller

Zach Cregger's 'top notch' new film opens with 17 children disappearing at exactly the same time

Julia Garner stars as teacher Justine Gandy in Weapons
Julia Garner stars as teacher Justine Gandy in Weapons
(Image credit: Pictorial Press / Alamy)
By
published

"Weapons" is "a top-notch psychological thriller", said Brian Viner in the Daily Mail, but be warned: this follow-up to director Zach Cregger's "electrifyingly tense" debut, the Airbnb-set horror "Barbarian" (2022), is as terrifying as it is "gripping".

Set in a small town in Illinois, the film opens with the disappearance of 17 children from a single elementary class, who all ran happily out of their homes at exactly 2.17am one morning, then vanished.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

Pretty soon, we start to suspect that the children must have fallen victim to a mass school shooting – but it's clear, too, that something ghastly and supernatural is at work.

The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸