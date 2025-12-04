Wake Up Dead Man: ‘arch and witty’ Knives Out sequel

Daniel Craig returns for the ‘excellent’ third instalment of the murder mystery film series

Daniel Craig and Josh O&#039;Connor in Wake Up Dead Man
Daniel Craig returns as the brilliant Southern super-sleuth Benoit Blanc
(Image credit: BFA / Netflix / Alamy)
By
published

Rian Johnson’s detective series “Knives Out” is one of “the most likeable cinematic developments of recent years”, said Patrick Cremona in Radio Times. This “excellent” third instalment sees Daniel Craig return as the brilliant Southern super-sleuth Benoit Blanc, tasked this time with cracking an “impossible crime” that has left local police baffled.

“Weirder”, “darker” and altogether more “unsettling” than its predecessors, it’s arguably the best one yet.



