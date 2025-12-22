How climate change is affecting Christmas traditions
There may be a slim chance of future white Christmases
Some people may be dreaming of a white Christmas when they wake up on Dec. 25, but for many parts of the world, climate change could make this a rare event. And snowfall is not the only iconic part of the holiday that could be affected by extreme weather patterns, as everything from Christmas tree affordability to the prevalence of reindeer could be impacted.
How is holiday weather impacted?
Wintry conditions and Christmas-themed goods could be affected. Climate change is “causing temperatures to rise across the country, and it’s impacting precipitation patterns,” said Time. In the last 75 years, temperatures in December have “warmed three to five degrees” nationwide, David Robinson, a New Jersey climatologist and Rutgers University professor, said to Time.
This small change in the global temperature “could mean the difference between snow and rain” on Christmas Day, said Time. And this pattern has already been seen for years. From 2003 to 2024, the “average Christmas morning snow cover blanketed just 36% of the contiguous U.S. states,” according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data cited by Time, though this also factors in areas of the country like southern California, where it rarely snows.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A person’s memory of Christmastime may also play into this phenomenon, whether this frosty recollection is accurate or not. People “tend to remember that one snowy Christmas, and they forget that it was surrounded by five Christmases that weren’t,” Robinson said to Time.
What else is affected?
While the drive to the store for Christmas gifts may not be covered in snow, once shoppers arrive they may be disappointed. Many of the “most lucrative Christmas commodities are grown” in areas that are being affected by climate change, said Mother Jones. In African countries the past few years, plummeting cacao yields affected the production of cocoa, which goes into “all sorts of holiday classics — from yule log cakes to marshmallow-topped cocoa.” This “points to a new normal in a climate-driven shift,” said Harvard University’s Salata Institute for Climate and Sustainability.
People’s Christmas trees may look different in future years too, as “modern-day circumstances are slowly transforming the tree-farming industry,” said CBC News. Beyond the weather shifting growing conditions for trees, the “high cost of land is also having an impact on the industry,” Kelsey Leonard, founder and director of the Christmas Tree Lab at Canada’s University of Waterloo, told CBC News. People may think plastic trees are the solution, but their environmental repercussions are troublesome. Many “artificial trees are some type of plastic by-product, which is a product of fossil fuel consumption,” said Leonard.
Not even classic Christmas characters like Rudolph will be able to avoid the changing climate; global warming could cause a 50% decline in the global reindeer population by the end of the 21st century, according to a study in the journal Science. Population decline could be particularly bad in North America, where “projected losses are expected to exceed 80%.” This could be catastrophic for the only species of deer “adapted to year-round occupancy of the Arctic.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
The MAGA civil war takes center stage at the Turning Point USA conference
IN THE SPOTLIGHT ‘Americafest 2025′ was a who’s who of right-wing heavyweights eager to settle scores and lay claim to the future of MAGA
-
The 8 best drama movies of 2025
the week recommends Nuclear war, dictatorship and the summer of 2020 highlight the most important and memorable films of 2025
-
Why, really, is Trump going after Venezuela?
Talking Points It might be oil, rare minerals or Putin
-
Why scientists are attempting nuclear fusion
The Explainer Harnessing the reaction that powers the stars could offer a potentially unlimited source of carbon-free energy, and the race is hotting up
-
Africa could become the next frontier for space programs
The Explainer China and the US are both working on space applications for Africa
-
Canyons under the Antarctic have deep impacts
Under the radar Submarine canyons could be affecting the climate more than previously thought
-
NASA is moving away from tracking climate change
The Explainer Climate missions could be going dark
-
A rat infestation is spelling trouble for the almond industry
The Explainer The infestation has affected at least 100,000 acres in California
-
What would happen to Earth if humans went extinct?
The Explainer Human extinction could potentially give rise to new species and climates
-
Bacteria can turn plastic waste into a painkiller
Under the radar The process could be a solution to plastic pollution
-
How to see the Lyrid meteor shower
The explainer A nice time to look to the skies