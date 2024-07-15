The US government wants to turn concrete jungles into real jungles

Adding more trees to some cities is the plan

The government wants to create more urban green spaces
Devika Rao, The Week US
The U.S. government has allocated $1.13 billion to fund more than 300 projects to plant trees in cities. Having greenery has been shown to reduce city heat, which could help cool cities affected by climate change's warming effects. More green space can also improve both physical and mental health, leading to better social and economic outcomes.

Why is the government planting trees?



 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

