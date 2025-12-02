Homes by renowned architects
Featuring a Leonard Willeke Tudor Revival in Detroit and modern John Storyk design in Woodstock
Woodstock, N.Y.
John Storyk, acoustician and architect of Jimi Hendrix's Electric Lady studios and many music venues, designed this home in the Byrdcliffe Arts Colony in 1969.
The redwood-clad, four-bedroom, organic modern house is entered through a wood half-pipe and anchored by a curved, sunken living room with a white brick fireplace, while floor-to-ceiling glass allows for natural light. The almost 9-acre lot includes a guest house, pool, pond, and gardens. $3,500,000. Sharon Breslau, BHHS Hudson Valley, (845) 901-6978
Jamul, Calif.
The Boulder House, a California mission style home near San Diego, was designed by a father-son team comprising the late artist James Hubbell and his son, "ecotect" Drew Hubbell.
Built in 2000, the eco-friendly three-bedroom features straw bale walls, arched doors, saltillo tile, and a temperature-regulating 14-foot boulder that juts into the great room. Outside are an arched arcade leading to a pool, patio, and mountain views. $2,000,000. Jeannine Savory, The Agency, (619) 454-3607
Naramata, British Columbia
German-Canadian modernist architect Florian Maurer designed this award-winning 2004 home in the Okanagan Valley as his residence. The glass-walled, minimalist three-bedroom is spread over several structures built into the bedrock, including a guest suite; a garage; a primary suite; a main space with a kitchen, pantry, living room, and bedroom; and an art gallery.
The nearly half-acre lot has a garden, dining area, and lake and mountain views. $1,795,000. Lyndi Ainsworth, Engel & Völkers South Okanagan, (250) 809-1260
Detroit
Leonard Willeke's residential projects included a home for Henry Ford and this 1925 Tudor Revival in the Palmer Woods historic district. Inspired by Cotswold cottages, the updated eight-bedroom features an oversize great room with vaulted ceilings, stone walls, Flint Faience tile floors, hand-hewn trusses.
The landscaped property is a 3-minute drive to the Detroit Golf Club and 15 minutes from downtown. Austin Black II, @properties REMI Christie's International Real Estate, (313) 550-2307
Santa Monica, Calif.
In Santa Monica Canyon, about 10 minutes from the pier, this 2006 modern home was designed by Melinda Gray, an edgy modernist who runs her own firm.
The open-plan four-bedroom includes exposed steel beams and wood rafters; wood floors; a staircase of glass, wood, and steel; a sleek kitchen with clerestory windows; and a lower-level theater. A retractable glass wall in the living room opens to the pool, spa, and yard. $6,250,000. Joey Parsi, The Agency, (310) 780-0770
Washington, D.C.
Charles M. Goodman, a late, multi-award-winning residential and government architect who eschewed Colonial styles, designed the gated, mid-century modern River Park community in 1962. This three-story, three-bedroom townhouse features parquet wood floors, barrel top-floor ceilings, and a retro modern kitchen with terrazzo flooring and aqua tile.
The home has a balcony and courtyard, and access to a shared playground, gym, and pool. Shops and a Metro station are walkable. $509,900. Andy Peers, Compass, (301) 370-4499
