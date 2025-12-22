The best homes of the year
Featuring a former helicopter engine repair workshop in Washington, D.C. and high-rise living in San Francisco
San Francisco
Near dining and shopping on Hyde and Polk Streets, this two-bedroom in the 1961 mid-century modern Green Hill Tower has walls of glass overlooking the San Francisco Bay, Golden Gate Bridge, and Coit Tower.
The home includes wide-plank white oak floors, a marble-clad kitchen with Miele appliances and a beverage nook, wood built-ins, and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include door staff, parking, and storage. $3,295,000. Frank Nolan, Vanguard Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (415) 377-3726. Status: Under contract
Lake Bluff, Ill.
Designed by John Black Lee Associates, this 1978 brick-and-glass ranch-style four-bedroom on Chicago’s North Shore has an oversize, updated solarium as its centerpiece. The 4,000-plus-square-foot home also features two marble fireplaces, recurring slatted wood doors, floor-to-ceiling windows, diamond-set terracotta tile, and herringbone wood floors.
The property, on almost 8 acres about 10 minutes from Lake Michigan, includes patios, paths, gardens, and a walking bridge. $3,895,000. Annie Royster Lenzke and Dawn McKenna, Coldwell Banker Realty, (847) 414-4045. Status: On the market
Washington, D.C.
Housed in a vast former workshop for helicopter engines, this three-bedroom apartment covers 5,077 square feet. The home features red-
brick walls, exposed beams, dangling chandeliers, and sitting, media, and billiards areas, as well as a gourmet kitchen, barn doors to the dining room, a primary suite with fireplace and marble bath, and a penthouse with bar and gym.
Outside are a roof deck and fountain court-carport; dining, parks, and Howard University are in walking distance. $3,250,000. Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, (703) 785-7820. Status: Listing removed
Hartwell, Ga.
This 2022 organic modern A-frame four-bedroom on Lake Hartwell has a large, cushioned conversation pit. The vaulted main space also includes a suspended fireplace and a chef’s kitchen, with spiral stairs connecting to a bunk room and primary suite with an in-room copper tub.
The property, which is about two hours from Atlanta, also comes with a new dock and slip. $1,725,000. Jen Vasquez, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, (404) 668-7735. Status: Sold
Berkeley, Calif.
A colorful 1901 five-bedroom Queen Anne Victorian in the Ocean View neighborhood features a diamond-shingled gable with a sunburst decoration. Inside are a vivid stained-glass window, reclaimed chestnut floors, an open kitchen with a Thermador range, and a dining area with French doors that open to a deck.
The property includes a yoga studio, a tree house, and a hot tub; shops and dining are nearby. $1,495,000. Jodi Nishimura, Kai Real Estate, (510) 459-0471. Status: Sold
Charlotte, N.C.
This first-floor, two-story condo in the artsy NoDa neighborhood is walking distance to a park, shops, and dining. The two-bedroom loft in a 1953 building features concrete floors, exposed rafters and ducts, and an open kitchen with an eat-in peninsula.
The primary bath has double vanities and a wide shower with a built-in bench, and beside the front entry is a motorized glass garage-style door that opens to the street. $420,000. Elizabeth McNabb, Corcoran HM Properties, (704) 763-8713. Status: Sold
