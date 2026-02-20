Properties of the week: pretty thatched cottages
Featuring homes in West Sussex, Dorset and Suffolk
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
West Sussex: Stone Cottage, Greatham
This enchanting 500-year-old Grade II cottage is set in 12 acres of mature gardens and land – including paddocks, a kitchen garden, and access with frontage on the River Arun (including fishing rights), ideal for kayaking and other water pursuits. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ dining room, 3 receps, garden, workshop, office, garage. £1.195m; Savills.
Dorset: Littlebrook Farm, Belchalwell
This handsome Grade II 17th century farmhouse is situated in an idyllic rural location with far-reaching views to Blackmore Vale. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, gardens and land (approx. 7.65 acres), stables, paddocks, garage. £995,000; Savills.
Suffolk: Pound Farm Cottage, Milden
An attractive Grade II timber-frame cottage nestled in mature gardens of approx. 0.40 of an acre, with an ornamental pond. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, garden, workshop, parking. OIRO £425,000; Jackson-Stops.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Wiltshire: Totney House, Kingsdown
Exceptional Arts & Crafts house in a tranquil, elevated setting with views across the countryside towards Bath. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 4 receps, garden, outbuildings, garage. £1.4m; Knight Frank.
Dorset: Fosters Farm, Boys Hill
A stone and thatch country house, set in 9 acres of gardens and land (with a private lake) in the heart of the Blackmore Vale. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, stables, paddock, workshop, garage. £1.25m; GTH.
Norfolk: Poachers Cottage, Hempnall
A charming and sensitively renovated Grade II cottage set in mature gardens. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, garden, garage. £625,000; Sowerbys.
Cornwall: Spring Cottage, St Keverne
Elegant house in a pastoral setting on the Lizard Peninsula. 3 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, garden, outbuildings, garage. £695,000; Savills.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Hampshire: Breesha Cottage, Ashford Hill
A chocolate-box, oak-framed cottage, tucked away in 4.5 acres of lovely mature gardens. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, office, garden, garage. OIEO £1m; Hamptons.
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures An explosive meal, a carnival of joy, and more
-
The ‘ravenous’ demand for Cornish minerals
Under the Radar Growing need for critical minerals to power tech has intensified ‘appetite’ for lithium, which could be a ‘huge boon’ for local economy
-
Why are election experts taking Trump’s midterm threats seriously?
IN THE SPOTLIGHT As the president muses about polling place deployments and a centralized electoral system aimed at one-party control, lawmakers are taking this administration at its word
-
Kia EV4: a ‘terrifically comfy’ electric car
The Week Recommends The family-friendly vehicle has ‘plush seats’ and generous space
-
Bonfire of the Murdochs: an ‘utterly gripping’ book
The Week Recommends Gabriel Sherman examines Rupert Murdoch’s ‘war of succession’ over his media empire
-
Gwen John: Strange Beauties – a ‘superb’ retrospective
The Week Recommends ‘Daunting’ show at the National Museum Cardiff plunges viewers into the Welsh artist’s ‘spiritual, austere existence’
-
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl: A win for unity
Feature The global superstar's halftime show was a celebration for everyone to enjoy
-
Book reviews: ‘Bonfire of the Murdochs’ and ‘The Typewriter and the Guillotine’
Feature New insights into the Murdoch family’s turmoil and a renowned journalist’s time in pre-World War II Paris
-
6 exquisite homes with vast acreage
Feature Featuring an off-the-grid contemporary home in New Mexico and lakefront farmhouse in Massachusetts
-
Film reviews: ‘Wuthering Heights,’ ‘Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die,’ and ‘Sirat’
Feature An inconvenient love torments a would-be couple, a gonzo time traveler seeks to save humanity from AI, and a father’s desperate search goes deeply sideways
-
A thrilling foodie city in northern Japan
The Week Recommends The food scene here is ‘unspoilt’ and ‘fun’