Properties of the week: pretty thatched cottages

Featuring homes in West Sussex, Dorset and Suffolk

By
published
Littlebrook
A charming thatched cottage in Dorset
(Image credit: Savills)

West Sussex: Stone Cottage, Greatham

Stone Cottage

(Image credit: Savills)

Dorset: Littlebrook Farm, Belchalwell

Littlebrook

(Image credit: Savills)

This handsome Grade II 17th century farmhouse is situated in an idyllic rural location with far-reaching views to Blackmore Vale. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, gardens and land (approx. 7.65 acres), stables, paddocks, garage. £995,000; Savills.

Suffolk: Pound Farm Cottage, Milden

Pound Farm Cottage

(Image credit: Jackson Stops)

An attractive Grade II timber-frame cottage nestled in mature gardens of approx. 0.40 of an acre, with an ornamental pond. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, garden, workshop, parking. OIRO £425,000; Jackson-Stops.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

Wiltshire: Totney House, Kingsdown

Totney House

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Exceptional Arts & Crafts house in a tranquil, elevated setting with views across the countryside towards Bath. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 4 receps, garden, outbuildings, garage. £1.4m; Knight Frank.

Dorset: Fosters Farm, Boys Hill

Fosters Farm

(Image credit: GTH)

A stone and thatch country house, set in 9 acres of gardens and land (with a private lake) in the heart of the Blackmore Vale. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, stables, paddock, workshop, garage. £1.25m; GTH.

Norfolk: Poachers Cottage, Hempnall

Poachers Cottage

(Image credit: Sowerbys)

A charming and sensitively renovated Grade II cottage set in mature gardens. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, garden, garage. £625,000; Sowerbys.

Cornwall: Spring Cottage, St Keverne

Spring Cottage

(Image credit: Savills)

Elegant house in a pastoral setting on the Lizard Peninsula. 3 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, garden, outbuildings, garage. £695,000; Savills.

Hampshire: Breesha Cottage, Ashford Hill

Breesha Cottage

(Image credit: Hamptons)

A chocolate-box, oak-framed cottage, tucked away in 4.5 acres of lovely mature gardens. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, office, garden, garage. OIEO £1m; Hamptons.

The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸