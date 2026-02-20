Properties of the week: pretty thatched cottages

West Sussex: Stone Cottage, Greatham

(Image credit: Savills)

This enchanting 500-year-old Grade II cottage is set in 12 acres of mature gardens and land – including paddocks, a kitchen garden, and access with frontage on the River Arun (including fishing rights), ideal for kayaking and other water pursuits. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ dining room, 3 receps, garden, workshop, office, garage. £1.195m; Savills.

Dorset: Littlebrook Farm, Belchalwell

(Image credit: Savills)

This handsome Grade II 17th century farmhouse is situated in an idyllic rural location with far-reaching views to Blackmore Vale. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, gardens and land (approx. 7.65 acres), stables, paddocks, garage. £995,000; Savills.

Suffolk: Pound Farm Cottage, Milden

(Image credit: Jackson Stops)

An attractive Grade II timber-frame cottage nestled in mature gardens of approx. 0.40 of an acre, with an ornamental pond. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, garden, workshop, parking. OIRO £425,000; Jackson-Stops.

Wiltshire: Totney House, Kingsdown

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Exceptional Arts & Crafts house in a tranquil, elevated setting with views across the countryside towards Bath. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 4 receps, garden, outbuildings, garage. £1.4m; Knight Frank.

Dorset: Fosters Farm, Boys Hill

(Image credit: GTH)

A stone and thatch country house, set in 9 acres of gardens and land (with a private lake) in the heart of the Blackmore Vale. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, stables, paddock, workshop, garage. £1.25m; GTH.

Norfolk: Poachers Cottage, Hempnall

(Image credit: Sowerbys)

A charming and sensitively renovated Grade II cottage set in mature gardens. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, garden, garage. £625,000; Sowerbys.

Cornwall: Spring Cottage, St Keverne

(Image credit: Savills)

Elegant house in a pastoral setting on the Lizard Peninsula. 3 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, garden, outbuildings, garage. £695,000; Savills.

Hampshire: Breesha Cottage, Ashford Hill

(Image credit: Hamptons)

A chocolate-box, oak-framed cottage, tucked away in 4.5 acres of lovely mature gardens. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, office, garden, garage. OIEO £1m; Hamptons.