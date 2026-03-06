The week’s best photos

A vibrant festival, playful ponies, and more

A boy climbs on an unexploded Iranian projectile that landed in a field on the outskirts of Qamishli, Syria

(Image credit: Baderkhan Ahmad / AP Photo)

Buddhist monks take part in M&amp;#257;gha P&amp;#363;j&amp;#257; celebrations at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand

(Image credit: Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty Images)

Icelandic stallions play at a stud farm in Wehrheim, Germany

(Image credit: Michael Probst / AP Photo)

A woman tosses her hair in a cloud of colored powder during the Hindu festival of Holi in Chennai, India

(Image credit: R. Satish Babu / AFP / Getty Images)

A full Worm Moon sets behind a monument at the Tomb of the Salamina Fighters on Salamis, Greece

(Image credit: Petros Giannakouris / AP Photo)

A woman models bird-shaped Saint Laurent earrings during the Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France

(Image credit: Julien de Rosa / AFP / Getty Images)

Thousands of people participate in the 90km Vasaloppet cross-country ski race in S&amp;auml;len, Sweden

(Image credit: Ulf Palm / Reuters)

Injured men stumble from the wreckage in the aftermath of a US-Israeli airstrike at Ferdowsi Square in Tehran, Iran

(Image credit: Parspix / ABACA / Shutterstock)

An aerial view shows rice paddies at sunrise in Montasik, Indonesia

(Image credit: Chairdeer Mahyuddin / AFP / Getty Images)

A man kisses his wife after being freed from prison as part of a presidential amnesty aimed at easing prison overcrowding in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

(Image credit: Zinyange Auntony / AFP / Getty Images)

Human bones on display after restoration at the Sedlec Ossuary beneath the Cemetery Church of All Saints in Kutn&amp;aacute; Hora, Czech Republic

(Image credit: Martin Divisek / EPA / Shutterstock)

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after US-Israeli attacks on Iran caused a surge in oil prices

(Image credit: Charly Triballeau / AFP / Getty Images)

