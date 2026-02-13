The week’s best photos

An Andean god, a rogue squirrel, and more

People prepare a child to be presented as the Andean god of abundance during the Alasitas fair in La Paz, Bolivia

(Image credit: Esteban Biba / EPA / Shutterstock)

People prepare a child to be presented as the Andean god of abundance during the Alasitas fair in La Paz, Bolivia

(Image credit: Esteban Biba / EPA / Shutterstock)

A wandering squirrel stops the match between Hull City and Bristol City in Hull, United Kingdom

(Image credit: Greig Cowie / Shutterstock)

A wandering squirrel stops the match between Hull City and Bristol City in Hull, United Kingdom

(Image credit: Greig Cowie / Shutterstock)

A United Launch Alliance rocket blasts through a cloud layer in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA

(Image credit: Steve Nesius / Reuters)

A United Launch Alliance rocket blasts through a cloud layer in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA

(Image credit: Steve Nesius / Reuters)

Palestinians watch a football match amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza City, Palestine

Palestinians watch a football match amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza City, Palestine

(Image credit: Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP / Getty Images)

Revellers pose for a photo during Women&#039;s Carnival Day street party in Cologne, Germany

Revellers pose for a photo during Women's Carnival Day street party in Cologne, Germany

(Image credit: Ina Fassbender / AFP / Getty Images)

The peak of the Aiguille du Midi mountain rises above clouds in the French Alps, France

The peak of the Aiguille du Midi mountain rises above clouds in the French Alps, France

(Image credit: Olivier Chassignole / AFP / Getty Images)

Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California, USA

(Image credit: Charlie Riedel / AP Photo)

Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California, USA

(Image credit: Charlie Riedel / AP Photo)

Molten iron fireworks light up the night sky in Beijing, China

Molten iron fireworks light up the night sky in Beijing, China

(Image credit: Vincent Thian / AP Photo)

Carnival float depicting Donald Trump and the Statue of Liberty is seen in storage ahead of the parade in Mainz, Germany

(Image credit: Ronald Wittek / EPA / Shutterstock)

Carnival float depicting Donald Trump and the Statue of Liberty is seen in storage ahead of the parade in Mainz, Germany

(Image credit: Ronald Wittek / EPA / Shutterstock)

A macaque is pictured mid-jump in Dambulla, Sri Lanka

A macaque is pictured mid-jump in Dambulla, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Xinhua / Shutterstock)

A protester attempts to clean tear gas out of his eyes following a security forces attack, Caba, Buenos Aires

A protester attempts to clean tear gas out of his eyes following a security forces attack, Caba, Buenos Aires

(Image credit: Daniella Fernandez Realin / ZUMA Press Wire / Shutterstock)

The sky appears bright pink over a violet sea near Nuuk, Greenland

The sky appears bright pink over a violet sea near Nuuk, Greenland

(Image credit: Xinhua / Shutterstock)

