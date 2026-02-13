The week’s best photos
An Andean god, a rogue squirrel, and more
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A daring dog, a playful puppet, and more
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A Viking festival, an inky fingerprint, and more
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A bucking bull, a graveyard carnival, and more
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A smoke-filled protest, a tearful embrace, and more
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A fireman's ladder, a race through the desert, and more
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A new year dawns, a volcano yawns, and more
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A dervish dance off, a frosty forest, and more
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A man's best friend, the elephants in the room, and more