The week’s best photos

A smoke-filled protest, a tearful embrace, and more

Stephen Kelly's avatar
By
published

A protestor lights a cigarette with a burning image of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, during a demonstration in Milan, Italy

(Image credit: Piero Cruciatti / AFP / Getty Images)

Two women embrace while visiting a memorial for Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer last week, in Minneapolis, United States

(Image credit: John Locher / AP Photo)

Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, talks to supporters during his party's final campaign rally ahead of elections in Kampala, Uganda

(Image credit: Luis Tato / AFP / Getty Images)

A white-cheeked spider monkey licks a popsicle in the summer heat at BioParque do Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

(Image credit: Bruna Prado / AP Photo)

Young women dressed in kimonos take pictures while attending a Coming of Age Day ceremony in Yokohama, Japan

(Image credit: Franck Robichon / EPA / Shutterstock)

Rider Luciano Benavides crosses a dune during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally near Bisha, Saudi Arabia

(Image credit: Thibault Camus / AP Photo)

Recovery workers stand beside a highway construction site after a fatal crane collapse in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand

(Image credit: Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP / Getty Images)

British super lightweight boxing champion Adam Azim is photographed during a media event at Bronx Boxing Club in London, United Kingdom

(Image credit: Andrew Couldridge / Reuters)

Rows of tents are seen at a displaced persons camp in El Obeid, Sudan

(Image credit: El Tayeb Siddig / Reuters)

People in traditional costumes perform around a bonfire as part of the Surva festival in Svetlya, Bulgaria

(Image credit: Valentina Petrova / AP Photo)

Hundreds of motorists on scooters crowd the road during morning rush hour in Taipei, Taiwan

(Image credit: Ritchie B Tongo / EPA / Shutterstock)

A neighborhood on the banks of the Dnipro River sits in darkness during a power outage in Kyiv, Ukraine

(Image credit: Genya Savilov / AFP / Getty Images)

Stephen Kelly
Stephen Kelly

Stephen Kelly is a photo editor and illustrator for The Week Digital, creating original artwork to accompany articles and social media, as well as curating photography and cartoons. Before joining the team in 2023, Stephen managed the photographic archive for multimedia publisher Future, working on everything from picture editing and content licensing to directing photo shoots. He has also been a freelance illustrator, contributing editorial artwork to magazines and websites including T3, Rock Sound, Tom’s Guide, Property Week and Cycling Plus, while also writing about music for Total Guitar and MusicRadar. Stephen studied illustration at the University of Dundee and Ontario College of Art and Design, specialising in narrative art (he once self-published his own comic, it was weird), and loves to incorporate storytelling and humour into his work.

