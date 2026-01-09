The week’s best photos

A fireman's ladder, a race through the desert, and more

Ethiopian Orthodox devotees gather on Christmas Eve (in accordance with the Julian calendar) at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

(Image credit: Amanuel Sileshi / AP Photo)

Members of a traditional firefighting preservation group perform ladder stunts during the New Year's Fire Review in Tokyo, Japan

(Image credit: Eugene Hoshiko / AP Photo)

A snowstorm blows over the Champ de Mars near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France

(Image credit: Ludovic Marin / AFP / Getty Images)

A Colombian soldier patrols the streets of Cúcuta on the Colombia-Venezuela border amid heightened tensions in the region

(Image credit: Raul Arboleda / AFP / Getty Images)

A car skirts enormous sandstone formations during Stage 3 of the Dakar Rally, near AlUla, Saudi Arabia

(Image credit: Stephane Mahe / Reuters)

Cricketer Steve Smith tumbles onto the field during the fifth Ashes Test between Australia and England at the SCG in Sydney, Australia

(Image credit: David Gray / AFP / Getty Images)

Thick fog envelopes a group of high-rise buildings in Liuzhou City, China

(Image credit: Costfoto / NurPhoto / Shutterstock)

A swimmer seizes a wooden cross during the Epiphany Day celebrations at the port of Corinth, Greece

(Image credit: Vasilis Psomas / EPA / Shutterstock)

Sushizanmai president Kiyoshi Kimura gestures before the 243-kilogram bluefin tuna he auctioned at a record price of 510 million yen (around $3.2 million) in Tokyo, Japan

(Image credit: Franck Robichon / EPA / Shutterstock)

British actor Stephen Graham reacts as he accepts an award during the 31st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California

(Image credit: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters)

A fan cheers prior to the Africa Cup Of Nations soccer match between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso in Marrakech, Morocco

(Image credit: Themba Hadebe / AP Photo)

A tourist takes a selfie in front of a dragon ice sculpture at the Harbin International Ice And Snow Festival in Harbin, China

(Image credit: Tyne Chin / Getty Images)

Stephen Kelly
Stephen Kelly

Stephen Kelly is a photo editor and illustrator for The Week Digital, creating original artwork to accompany articles and social media, as well as curating photography and cartoons. Before joining the team in 2023, Stephen managed the photographic archive for multimedia publisher Future, working on everything from picture editing and content licensing to directing photo shoots. He has also been a freelance illustrator, contributing editorial artwork to magazines and websites including T3, Rock Sound, Tom’s Guide, Property Week and Cycling Plus, while also writing about music for Total Guitar and MusicRadar. Stephen studied illustration at the University of Dundee and Ontario College of Art and Design, specialising in narrative art (he once self-published his own comic, it was weird), and loves to incorporate storytelling and humour into his work.

