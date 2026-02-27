The week’s best photos

Curtain of noodles, one horse open sleigh, and more

By
published

Participants hold up a man and smear mud on his face during the Warabi Hadaka festival in Yotsukaido, Japan

(Image credit: Yuichi Yamazaki / AFP / Getty Images)

A laborer prepares vermicelli noodles at a workplace in Hyderabad, Pakistan

(Image credit: Nadeem Khawar / EPA / Shutterstock)

People are silhouetted against the setting sun while hiking in the mountains in Phoenix, USA

(Image credit: Charlie Riedel / AP Photo)

A man riding a bicycle takes a photo of a burned truck, in the wake of violence that followed the killing of a powerful cartel leader known as El Mencho, near Acatlan de Juarez, Mexico

(Image credit: Ulises Ruiz / AFP / Getty Images)

A displaced Palestinian plays with fireworks outside a building damaged by Israeli strikes at the Jabalia refugee camp, Palestine

(Image credit: Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP / Getty Images)

A man in traditional Polish garb takes part in a horse-drawn sleigh race in Sierockie-Bia&amp;#322;y Dunajec, Poland

(Image credit: Artur Widak / NurPhoto / Shutterstock)

Israeli police deploy water cannons against seated ultra-Orthodox Jews peacefully protesting Israel&#039;s military recruitment law in Jerusalem, Israel

(Image credit: Atef Safadi / EPA / Shutterstock)

Punch, baby monkey who had been briefly abandoned by his mother, is seen finding comfort with her at a zoo in Chiba, Japan

(Image credit: David Mareuil / Anadolu / Getty Images)

Revelers take part in the annual flour war marking the start of the Christian Lent fast in Galaxidi, Greece

(Image credit: Petros Giannakouris / AP Photo)

Lightning strikes during a thunderstorm in Montevideo, Uruguay

(Image credit: Mariana Suarez / AFP / Getty Images)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his daughter Kim Ju Ae, and their entourage watch a flight display during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea

(Image credit: KCNA / EPA / Shutterstock)

A veiled Iranian woman walks past an anti-US mural next to former US embassy in Tehran, Iran

(Image credit: AFP / Getty Images)

