The week’s best photos

A tourist walks along the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall on the outskirts of Beijing, China

(Image credit: Vincent Thian / AP Photo)

A zebu bull leaps into the air during a traditional Jallikattu event as part of the Pongal harvest festival near Madurai, India

(Image credit: Mahesh Kumar A / AP Photo)

A firefighter is silhouetted against burning vegetation during a wildfire near the city of Concepci&amp;oacute;n, Chile

(Image credit: Raul Bravo / AFP / Getty Images)

The northern lights shimmer above the capital city of Nuuk, Greenland

(Image credit: Evgeniy Maloletka / AP Photo)

Revellers celebrate the beginning of carnival with the resurrection of folk character Pepino outside the General Cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia

(Image credit: Esteban Biba / EPA / Shutterstock)

Latvia&#039;s president Edgars Rink&amp;#275;vi&amp;#269;s (L) listens to Donald Trump&#039;s address during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

(Image credit: Evan Vucci / AP Photo)

A dust storm blows through streets of Benghazi, Libya

(Image credit: Esam Omran Al-Fetori / Reuters)

Coco Gauff of the United States plays in a Women&#039;s Singles match against Kamilla Rakhimova of Uzbekistan during the 2026 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia

(Image credit: Shi Tang / Getty Images)

Rescue workers remove rubble following a massive fire that destroyed the Gul Plaza Shopping Mall in Karachi, Pakistan

(Image credit: Akhtar Soomro / Reuters)

Models walk the runway during the EgonLab 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, France

(Image credit: Richard Bord / Getty Images)

Waves caused by Storm Harry batter the coastline around Punta Prima on the island of Menorca, Spain

(Image credit: David Arquimbau Sintes / EPA / Shutterstock)

A woman walks past a depot of buses that were burned during recent anti-government protests in Tehran, Iran

(Image credit: Abedin Taherkenareh / EPA / Shutterstock)

