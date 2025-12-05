The week’s best photos

A drive in the desert, prayers with pigeons, and more

A man offers prayers by the roadside as pigeons fly past on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India

(Image credit: Manan Vatsyayana / AFP / Getty Images)

A visitor looks at a robot in the likeness of Elon Musk at artist Michael Winkelmann&#039;s Regular Animals installation at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida

(Image credit: Lynne Sladky / AP Photo)

People gather in the desert to watch cars dune drifting near Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates

(Image credit: Fadel Senna / AFP / Getty Images)

Uruguay&#039;s Belen Aquino is seen during the CONMEBOL Women&#039;s Nations League football match between Uruguay and Ecuador at Alfredo V&amp;iacute;ctor Viera Park Stadium in Montevideo

(Image credit: Eitan Abramovich / AFP / Getty Images)

People walk over a bridge decorated with colored lights at a Christmas fair in Bucharest, Romania

(Image credit: Andreea Alexandru / AP Photo)

A giant panda cub named Liangyue plays at Chongqing Zoo in China

(Image credit: Costfoto / NurPhoto / Shutterstock)

Men stand on debris swept away by a flash flood in Batang Toru, North Sumatra, Indonesia

(Image credit: Binsar Bakkara / AP Photo)

Members of the China National Opera House perform in the dance drama &quot;Qiuci&quot; in Beijing, China

(Image credit: Xinhua / Shutterstock)

Soldiers of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) celebrate during a graduation parade in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir

(Image credit: Mukhtar Khan / AP Photo)

Pedestrians walk through rainy, neon-lit streets in Manhattan, New York City

(Image credit: Charly Triballeau / Getty Images)

A fire breather performs during the National Clown Day parade in San Salvador, El Salvador

(Image credit: Jose Cabezas / Reuters)

CRS police walk past rainbow-colored stairs during a demonstration against austerity measures in Nantes, France

(Image credit: Stephane Mahe / Reuters)

