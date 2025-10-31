The week’s best photos

A monstrous parade, a hungry tortoise, and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US's avatar
By
published

A member of India&#039;s Border Security Force holds the paws of a native dog

A member of India’s Border Security Force holds the paws of a Mudhol Hound during a press conference in New Delhi, India

(Image credit: Sanjeev Verma / Hindustan Times / Getty Images)

A collapsed home

Men search through the wreckage of their home after Hurricane Melissa tore through Santiago de Cuba, Cuba

(Image credit: Yamil Lage / Getty Images)

Police officers escort suspects arrested during the Operacao Contencao (Operation Containment) out of the Vila Cruzeiro favela,

Police officers escort suspected drug traffickers out of Rio de Janeiro’s Vila Cruzeiro favela in Brazil

(Image credit: Mauro Pimentel / AFP / Getty Images)

A tortoise

A giant tortoise eats a slice of pumpkin at Prague Zoo in the Czech Republic

(Image credit: Petr David Josek / AP)

Day of the dead

A man in costume takes part in Mexico City’s Catrinas Parade ahead of the Day of the Dead celebrations

(Image credit: Rodrigo Oropeza / AFP / Getty Images)

Brody Malone

U.S. athlete Brody Malone competes in the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia

(Image credit: Dita Alangkara / AP)

A child

A child dressed as Pennywise the clown from Stephen King’s “It” walks near a fountain in Alexandria, Virginia

(Image credit: Kylie Cooper / Reuters)

A Vietnamese woman steers a boat along a flooded street in the historic port city of Hoi An

A woman steers a boat along a flooded street in the port city of Hoi An, Vietnam

(Image credit: Nhac Nguyen / AFP / Getty Images)

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men

Ultra-Orthodox Jews protest against Israel’s military draft on the streets of Jerusalem

(Image credit: Fadel Senna / Getty Images)

A helicopter

Special operations police officers hang from a helicopter during Republic Day celebrations in Istanbul, Turkey

(Image credit: Emrah Gurel / AP)

Kansas City Chiefs&#039; Rashee Rice

Rashee Rice stretches to place the ball in the end zone as he heads out of bounds during an NFL game in Kansas City, Missouri

(Image credit: Charlie Riedel / AP)

MCM Comic Con

Cosplayers take an elevator on their way to MCM Comic Con in London, United Kingdom

(Image credit: Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸