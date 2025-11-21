The week’s best photos

A Masai giraffe is loaded onto a truck by rangers during a wildlife relocation operation in Nakuru County, Kenya

(Image credit: Tony Karumba / AFP / Getty Images)

A man walks through salt formations in the receding waters of Lake Tuz in Aksaray, Turkey

(Image credit: Haci Ozkan / Anadolu / Getty Images)

Indigenous peoples demonstrate outside the Cop30 conference in Belem, Brazil

(Image credit: Farga Alves / EPA / Shutterstock)

Palestinians walk past the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza City

(Image credit: Dawoud Abu Alkas / Reuters)

A cleaner mops the floor near an art installation ahead of the Noor Riyadh light festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

(Image credit: Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters)

A vendor sells bubble toys on the Galle Face promenade in Colombo, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Ishara S. Kodikara / AFP / Getty Images)

American servicemen guard the construction of a section of US-Mexico border wall near Santa Teresa, New Mexico

(Image credit: Herika Martinez / AFP / Getty Images)

A newborn two-toed sloth clings to its mother at Łódź Zoo in Poland

(Image credit: Marian Zubrzycki / EPA / Shutterstock)

Cattle cross the Brahmaputra River on the outskirts of Guwahati, India

(Image credit: Anupam Nath / AP Photo)

An artist sculpts a unicorn from solid ice at an ice bar in Edinburgh, Scotland

(Image credit: Jeff J. Mitchell / Getty Images)

Devotees release oil lamps into the river during the Bala Chaturdashi Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal

(Image credit: Narendra Shrethsa / EPA / Shutterstock)

A resident uses a makeshift raft to navigate the flooded streets of Naivasha, Kenya

(Image credit: Tony Karumba / AFP / Getty Images)

