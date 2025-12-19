The week’s best photos

A dervish dance off, a frosty forest, and more

Rhythmic gymnast Ng Joe Ee of Malaysia competes during the 2025 Southeast Asian Games in Rangsit, Thailand

(Image credit: Rungroj Yongrit / EPA / Shutterstock)

Relatives gather for a funeral ceremony at the Manikarnika Ghat cremation grounds in Varanasi, India

(Image credit: Niharika Kulkarni / AFP / Getty Images)

People visit Mansu Hill to lay flowers in memory of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, in Pyongyang, North Korea

(Image credit: Kim Won Jin / AFP / Getty Images)

Hoarfrost covers the trees surrounding a forest chapel near Karancslapujt&amp;#337;, Hungary

(Image credit: Peter Komka / EPA / Shutterstock)

A displaced Palestinian woman waits with her container to receive food at a charity kitchen in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip

(Image credit: Bashar Taleb / AFP / Getty Images)

A swan is silhouetted against the sunset on the Sava River in Belgrade, Serbia

(Image credit: Darko Vojinovic / AP Photo)

Whirling dervishes of the Mevlevi order perform during a Sheb-i Arus ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey

(Image credit: Khalil Hamra / AP Photo)

People walk through a winter light installation at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, United States

(Image credit: John G Mabanglo / EPA / Shutterstock)

Midfielder Rayan Cherki poses after scoring during an English League Cup match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester, England

(Image credit: Jon Super / AP Photo)

A menorah is projected onto the Sydney Opera House in memory of the victims of a mass shooting at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Australia

(Image credit: David Gray / AFP / Getty Images)

A protester kicks a tear gas canister during a farmers&#039; demonstration against the EU-Mercosur free trade deal in Brussels, Belgium

(Image credit: Yves Herman / Reuters)

Construction vehicles are seen operating amid heavy smog in Lahore, Pakistan

(Image credit: Arif Ali / AFP / Getty Images)

