The week’s best photos

A leap through the leaves, a typhoon's aftermath, and more

A participant runs through a tunnel during a race to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Barcelona metro, in Barcelona, Spain

(Image credit: Albert Gea / Reuters)

Hindu devotees gather during the annual Rakher Upobash festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh

(Image credit: Mohammad Ponir Hossain / Reuters)

A grey squirrel leaps through autumn leaves in London, United Kingdom

(Image credit: Kin Cheung / AP Photo)

The &quot;beaver&quot; supermoon rises over Mount Tai in Shandong Province, China

(Image credit: Xu Dedong / VCG / Getty Images)

Workers carry a basket of freshly boiled green mussels at a processing site in Cilincing, North Jakarta

(Image credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP / Getty Images)

The golden mask of Tutankhamun is displayed at the Grand Egyptian Museum during the museum&#039;s opening to the public in Giza, Egypt

(Image credit: Mohamed Hossam / EPA / Shutterstock)

Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal for The Australian Ballet&#039;s Prism at the Sydney Opera House in Australia

(Image credit: Dan Himbrechts / EPA / Shutterstock)

A young pygmy hippopotamus swims in a pool with its mother at the Zoological Garden in Berlin, Germany

(Image credit: Clemens Bilan / EPA / Shutterstock)

A resident walks through devastated streets in the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Talisay, Philippines

(Image credit: Jam Sta Rosa / AFP / Getty Images)

A man is showered in sparks at the Thyssenkrupp steel mill in Duisburg, Germany

(Image credit: Martin Meissner / AP Photo)

Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs players compete during an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Mark J. Terrill / AP Photo)

Xpeng chairman He Xiaopeng announces the company&#039;s new IRON robot during a press conference in Guangzhou, China

(Image credit: Jade Gao / Getty Images)

