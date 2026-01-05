A lemon-shaped exoplanet is squeezing what we know about planet formation
It may be made from a former star
In a zesty new discovery, scientists have unearthed a strange lemon-shaped exoplanet. It is unlike one we have seen before, challenging many of the previously held assumptions about planetary formations and atmospheres.
When space gives you lemons
The exoplanet, which has been called PSR J2322-2650b, was found using NASA’s James Webb telescope. It has properties that are in “stark contrast to every known exoplanet orbiting a main-sequence star,” said a study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. PSR J2322-2650b “blurs the line between planets and stars,” and “how the planet came to be is a mystery,” said a release by the University of Chicago.
The exoplanet is about the mass of Jupiter and is “known to orbit a pulsar, a rapidly spinning neutron star,” said NASA. A pulsar “emits beams of electromagnetic radiation at regular intervals typically ranging from milliseconds to seconds” that can “only be seen when they are pointing directly toward Earth, much like beams from a lighthouse.” They are essentially highly dense remnants of dead stars left behind after they explode in a supernova.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
“The planet orbits a star that's completely bizarre — the mass of the sun, but the size of a city,” Michael Zhang, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Chicago and a coauthor of the study, said in the release. PSR J2322-2650b is extraordinarily close to its star at just 1 million miles away, compared to the Earth’s distance from the sun, which is about 100 million miles. The tight orbit means that the exoplanet takes only 7.8 hours to go around its star. Also, because PSR J2322-2650b is “big enough and close enough to its pulsar host, the star’s gravity is pulling the planet into a lemon shape,” said Scientific American.
What has interested scientists most is the planet’s atmosphere, which “nobody has ever seen before,” said Zhang. “Instead of finding the normal molecules we expect to see on an exoplanet — like water, methane and carbon dioxide — we saw molecular carbon, specifically C3 and C2,” said Zhang. PSR J2322-2650b’s atmosphere is “dominated by helium and carbon, and likely has clouds of carbon soot that condense to create diamonds that rain down onto the planet,” said Space.com (a sister site of The Week). “Everywhere in the universe, where there’s carbon, there tends to be nitrogen and oxygen,” Zhang said to Scientific American.
Find how they’re made
All these cosmic anomalies raise questions as to how PSR J2322-2650b formed in the first place. While designated as an exoplanet, some theorize that the planet is “itself the stripped remains of a former star” because of its strange composition, said Scientific American. But “that doesn’t solve the missing oxygen and nitrogen mystery.” In this case, the star and exoplanet together can be called a “black widow system,” which is a “rare type of double system where a rapidly spinning pulsar is paired with a small, low-mass stellar companion,” said NASA. In it, the pulsar “erodes and devours” the companion with its “jets of radiation,” said Space.com.
If the planet is truly a black widow system, we may have witnessed the “very last moments” with PSR J2322-2650b “on the cusp of being entirely consumed,” said The New York Times. There is also a chance that it is something different altogether. “Did this thing form like a normal planet? No, because the composition is entirely different,” said Zhang. “Did it form by stripping the outside of a star, like ‘normal’ black widow systems are formed? Probably not, because nuclear physics does not make pure carbon.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.
-
Political cartoons for January 4
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include a resolution to learn a new language, and new names in Hades and on battleships
-
The ultimate films of 2025 by genre
The Week Recommends From comedies to thrillers, documentaries to animations, 2025 featured some unforgettable film moments
-
Political cartoons for January 3
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include citizen journalists, self-reflective AI, and Donald Trump's transparency
-
The 5 biggest astronomy stories of 2025
In the spotlight From moons, to comets, to pop stars in orbit
-
Blue Origin launches Mars probes in NASA debut
Speed Read The New Glenn rocket is carrying small twin spacecraft toward Mars as part of NASA’s Escapade mission
-
‘The Big Crunch’: why science is divided over the future of the universe
The Explainer New study upends the prevailing theory about dark matter and says it is weakening
-
Dinosaurs were thriving before asteroid, study finds
Speed Read The dinosaurs would not have gone extinct if not for the asteroid
-
The moon is rusting
Under the radar The Earth is likely to blame
-
Panspermia: the theory that life was sent to Earth by aliens
Under The Radar New findings have resurfaced an old, controversial idea
-
Africa could become the next frontier for space programs
The Explainer China and the US are both working on space applications for Africa
-
NASA reveals ‘clearest sign of life’ on Mars yet
Speed Read The evidence came in the form of a rock sample collected on the planet