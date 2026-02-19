Earth is rapidly approaching a ‘hothouse’ trajectory of warming

It may become impossible to fix

Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
By
published
Melting Earth in hand with thermometer
The planet is on track to sustain irreversible damage from climate change
(Image credit: Lalocracio / Getty Images)

Our planet may be heading to a point of no return. Scientists predict that a domino effect of damage is on the horizon without intervention, including “hothouse” level warming. Climate change is likely to worsen, especially as the Trump administration is looking to relax emissions regulations. This could lead to irreparable harm to the ecosystem and to human health.

What is ‘hothouse’ warming?

In the hothouse trajectory, “global temperature stays significantly above the 4°C rise of current worst-case climate scenarios for thousands of years, driving a huge rise in sea level that drowns coastal cities,” said The Guardian. Unfortunately, global temperatures are likely already as “warm as, or warmer than, at any point in the last 125,000 years” and the progress is “advancing faster than many scientists predicted,” said Christopher Wolf, a scientist at Terrestrial Ecosystems Research Associates and one of the authors of the analysis, to The Guardian. “Policymakers and the public remain largely unaware of the risks posed by what would effectively be a point-of-no-return transition.”

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

What does the future hold?

Despite the warning, there is still a lot of uncertainty. Scientists “do not yet know the exact thresholds for many tipping elements, how feedback will interact with climate sensitivity, or how quickly tipping cascades might unfold,” said the analysis. Regardless, we “may be approaching a perilous threshold, with rapidly dwindling opportunities to prevent dangerous and unmanageable climate outcomes.” The risks are higher as the Trump administration is working to roll back caps on carbon dioxide emissions. The “added pollution could lead to as many as 58,000 premature deaths and an increase of 37 million asthma attacks between now and 2055,” said The New York Times.

The U.S. is “currently the world’s second-largest climate polluter (after China) but is the nation that has pumped the most greenhouse gases into the atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution,” said the Times. Time is of the essence now as the “boulder is going off over the edge of the cliff,” said Jillian Gregg, study co-author and CEO of Terrestrial Ecosystems Research Associates, to KLCC. “We’re on this trajectory, and we don’t have recourse in how to get back.” However, even with evidence to show the dangers of climate change, we may be living in a “post-truth era in which too many people prefer pleasant lies over unpleasant truths,” said Reinhard Steurer, a professor of climate policy and governance at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna, to Inside Climate News.

Explore More
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸