‘Rebuilding that capacity is no simple matter’

‘The cost of chaos at the CDC’

Leana S. Wen at The Washington Post

Nearly “half of the CDC’s routinely updated databases were paused without explanation between May and October 2025,” and “without up-to-date data, health officials cannot identify gaps or direct education and outreach where they are most needed,” says Leana S. Wen. When funding is “withdrawn at this scale, local and state governments have little realistic prospect to replace it.” Even if “some of the money is eventually restored through litigation, the damage may be difficult to undo.”

Read more

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

‘CNN’s coverage of Iran is a reminder of its power — and what could be lost in the wrong hands’

Tom Jones at the Poynter Institute

News organizations have done an “admirable job, calling out their top reporters and anchors and having special programming to pass along vital information” about Iran, says Tom Jones. But it is “moments like these when CNN especially shines.” Despite “many criticisms, CNN continues to be a leader in national and international news and, with all due respect to the other networks, no network is better and more equipped to cover huge stories like Iran.”

Read more

‘Don’t just freeze federal assistance to fight fraud — fix the program’

Parth Patel at The Hill

Headlines have been “dominated by scandal: phantom day cares, faked receipts, and misuse of taxpayer dollars,” says Parth Patel, but these are “not an aberration. They are the predictable result of a system that measures compliance instead of outcomes.” The real “scandal of the American welfare system isn’t just that money is being stolen — it is that the money we do spend isn’t helping people escape poverty. Rather, it is trapping them in poverty.”

Read more

‘Retirement is a strategic mistake — unless we redesign life for the intelligent age’

Klaus Schwab at Time

Longevity is “not merely a medical achievement. It is a structural shift in the human condition,” says Klaus Schwab. But humans “continue to organize life according to a model designed for a 70-year or shorter lifespan. Education, career, retirement — that’s how we think about life.“ We “must apply systemic thinking to the architecture of life itself.“ A 100-year life “cannot be compressed into a front-loaded education, a 40-year career sprint, and three decades of passive withdrawal.”

Read more