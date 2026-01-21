‘One day fentanyl will come back — and there will be little anyone can do’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘The real reason for the drop in fentanyl overdoses’
Charles Fain Lehman at The Atlantic
A paper “published earlier this month by a group of drug-policy scholars in the journal Science, presents a novel theory” on falling fentanyl overdoses, says Charles Fain Lehman. The “paper’s authors attribute the reversal not to any American or Canadian policy, but to a sudden fentanyl ‘drought,’ which they say may have its causes not in North America, but in China.” If “right, their conclusion implies a disheartening lesson amid the otherwise-welcome news.” America’s “drug problem might be in China’s hands.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘Zeldin’s repeal of the endangerment finding must not stand’
Gina McCarthy and Christine Todd Whitman at Newsweek
EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin’s “planned repeal of the 2009 endangerment finding” will “fail to follow science and the law and literally abandon EPA’s mission,” say Gina McCarthy and Christine Todd Whitman. The finding was the “most extensive and comprehensive analysis of the scientific record on the significant hazards to our health and the environment caused by greenhouse gases.” Repealing it “dismisses decades of scientific evidence, abandons the agency’s legal authority, and puts American lives at risk.”
‘Why we are fighting for Ben & Jerry’s to be independent again’
Ben Cohen at Time
Last year, Ben & Jerry’s “became part of a new ice cream conglomerate, The Magnum Ice Cream Company,” and it “started limiting the power of Ben & Jerry’s independent board, which was created to protect our company’s social mission,” says cofounder Ben Cohen. The “impact goes to the heart of what Ben & Jerry’s is, and what it was built to be.” The brand “cannot be separated from its values.” The “most powerful tool a business has is its voice. When businesses speak, people listen.”
‘South Korea can stand up to China’
Victor Cha at Foreign Affairs
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung is “pulling out all the stops to improve ties with Beijing,” says Victor Cha. For Lee, “cozying up to Xi can stabilize the relationship with South Korea’s largest trade partner and open new channels of influence over rival North Korea, which depends on China economically.” Closer “ties with Lee can boost Beijing’s position in its strategic competition with Washington by helping pull South Korea away from Japan and the United States.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
15 years after Fukushima, is Japan right to restart its reactors?
Today’s Big Question Balancing safety fears against energy needs
-
The Week contest: Farewell, Roomba
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Political cartoons for January 21
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a terrifying spectacle, an absent Congress, and worst case investments
-
‘The science is clear’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘The economics of WhatsApp have been mysterious for years’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘It may portend something more ominous’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘The surest way to shorten our lives even more is to scare us about sleep’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘The security implications are harder still to dismiss’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Even those in the United States legally are targets’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘All of these elements push survivors into silence’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Space is one of the few areas of bipartisan agreement in Washington’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day