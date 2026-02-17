Media: Why did Bezos gut ‘The Washington Post’?

A ‘Save the Post’ protest in Washington
The digital age has killed off thousands of American newspapers, said Ashley Parker in The Atlantic. But at The Washington Post, “we’re witnessing a murder.” This month, at the direction of its owner, Jeff Bezos, Post executive editor Matt Murray laid off—by Zoom—nearly half of the paper’s editorial staff, more than 350 reporters, including correspondents reporting from the front line in Ukraine and most of those covering the D.C. region. Explaining the cuts, Murray cited the paper’s financial losses—$100 million in 2024 alone—which he blamed in part on the Post’s liberal slant. “We too often write from one perspective,” he said, “for one slice of the audience.” But these excuses make no sense, said Margaret Sullivan in The Guardian. The New York Times is “profitable and expanding,” with a political stance arguably to the left of the Post’s. And for Bezos, who is worth close to $250 billion and just casually splashed $75 million on a Melania Trump documentary that’s “leaving seats empty in a theater near you,” the Post’s losses are “essentially pocket change.” Was this really a business decision? Or did the Amazon founder gut the paper that brought down President Nixon to “curry favor” with President Trump?

Bezos is wildly rich, it’s true, said Ben Domenech in the New York Post. He could keep “lighting cash on fire” indefinitely if he wanted to keep the Post afloat and unchanged. But why would he want that? Any newspaper that loses $100 million a year is clearly not giving people “the stories they want or need to read.” For the Post to survive long-term, radical change is in order, including a return to the political center and away from “race-focused, pro-transgender, anti-Trump coverage.” The Post’s 2017 reinvention as a “Democracy Dies in Darkness organ of Resistance” was good for a short-term spike in subscribers, said National Review in an editorial, but it didn’t last. The notion that Bezos is somehow “obligated” to keep funding that failed experiment “reeks of entitlement.”

