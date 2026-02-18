Colbert, CBS spar over FCC and Talarico interview
The late night host said CBS pulled his interview with Democratic Texas state representative James Talarico over new FCC rules about political interviews
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
What happened
CBS Tuesday disputed “Late Night” host Stephen Colbert’s on-air assertion Monday night that network lawyers had “in no uncertain terms” told him not to air an interview with James Talarico, a Democratic Texas state representative running for U.S. Senate, because of threats from Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr. CBS said “The Late Show” was “not prohibited” from airing the interview but “was provided legal guidance that the broadcast could trigger the FCC equal-time rule.” Colbert pushed back on that “crap” statement. “They know damn well that every word of my script last night was approved by CBS’s lawyers,” he said.
Who said what
The FCC’s equal-time rule requires radio and broadcast television stations that give airtime to one candidate to “offer comparable time to other candidates competing in the given contest,” The Associated Press said. But it has several exemptions, including for “bona fide” news programming. “Media companies have long taken it as a given that late-night shows qualified for the same exemption,” The New York Times said.
But Carr has “remade” the FCC into a “speech enforcer tackling perceived liberal bias in the media industry,” threatening to “take action against broadcasters that do not follow rarely enforced FCC rules,” The Washington Post said. After Carr issued new “guidance” last month that late-night and daytime talk shows should not count on the “bona fide” exemption, the FCC opened an equal-time investigation of ABC’s “The View” over another Talarico interview.
Carr’s guidance “applies only to television and not radio, which is home to many right-leaning talk shows,” The Wall Street Journal said. The equal-time rule also doesn’t apply to cable TV or streaming, so “The Late Show” posted Colbert’s Talarico interview online. “I think that Donald Trump is worried that we’re about to flip Texas,” Talarico said in the video. Republicans “ran against cancel culture, and now they are trying to control what we watch, what we say, what we read, and this is the most dangerous kind of cancel culture. The kind that comes from the top.”
What next?
Talarico has “used the controversy to garner attention for his Senate candidacy,” CNN said. His Colbert interview was viewed more than 3 million times on YouTube Tuesday, the first day of early voting in his March 3 primary fight against Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas).
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
The Week contest: AI bellyaching
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Political cartoons for February 18
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include the DOW, human replacement, and more
-
The best music tours to book in 2026
The Week Recommends Must-see live shows to catch this year from Lily Allen to Florence + The Machine
-
Paramount fights Netflix for Warner as Trump hovers
Speed Read Paramount Skydance is seeking to undo Netflix’s purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery
-
Paramount, Comcast, Netflix bid for WBD
Speed Read The outcome of this bidding war ‘could alter the trajectory of the entertainment business’
-
Larry Ellison: the billionaire’s burgeoning media empire
In the Spotlight Oracle founder’s takeover of traditional and new media companies labelled ‘dangerous for democracy’ by US press watchdog
-
How Bari Weiss could change CBS News
Talking Points Is the network trying to ‘appease’ the president?
-
Is this the end of the late-night chat show?
Talking Point Totems of US media landscape 'seem like relics of a bygone era' as ad revenues plummet and viewers switch to YouTube, TikTok and podcasts
-
Laurence Fox suspended by GB News after 'unacceptable' Ava Evans comments
Speed Read Broadcaster issues apology after actor goes on a tirade during a live interview with Dan Wootton
-
Fox News apologizes to Gold Star family for false story Marine Corps called 'disgusting'
Speed Read
-
Tucker Carlson Tonight is being replaced by Fox News Tonight
Speed Read