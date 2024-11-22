Brendan Carr, Trump's FCC pick, takes aim at Big Tech
The next FCC commissioner wants to end content moderation practices on social media sites
On November 17, President-elect Donald Trump nominated Brendan Carr to chair the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the independent agency that regulates and oversees the nation's communications networks. Carr, who was appointed by Trump as an FCC commissioner in 2017, has been an outspoken critic of content moderation efforts on social media networks like X and Facebook, likening them to censorship regimes, and is expected to target tech giants for regulatory action.
A familiar career trajectory
Carr has spent virtually his entire life in Washington, D.C. Born in the nation's capital, Carr attended Georgetown University, where he graduated with a BA in Government in 2001. He pursued a legal career by enrolling at the Columbus School of Law at the Catholic University of America in D.C. and graduated with a J.D. in 2005. His first job out of law school was at the D.C.-based law firm Wiley Rein, where he specialized in telecommunications law. From 2007 to 2008, he clerked on the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals before returning to Wiley Rein. Clerks serve in research, advisory and support roles for judges, and federal clerkships are the most prestigious of such posts in the legal world. That's because "from a purely resumé-enhancing perspective, a clerkship also bestows upon a newer attorney a stamp of approval that opens doors to opportunities at prestigious law firms and government agencies and in academia," said the Federal Bar Association in a 2020 blog post.
Trump picked Carr for a five-year term on the FCC in 2017, and because he has already been confirmed by the Senate, he requires no further action to move into the role of chair. President Biden renominated Carr as a commissioner in 2023. If that seems puzzling, it is because no more than three commissioners can be members of the same political party.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Carr's agenda
Carr wrote a chapter of the Heritage Foundation's much-discussed Project 2025 manual called "Mandate For Leadership: The Conservative Promise." In Chapter 28, titled "Federal Communications Commission," Carr recommends that the FCC should take aim at "big tech" and rein in some of its alleged abuses. He also recommends that the FCC stop interpreting Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act as conferring limitless immunity on media platforms for the content that they carry. Carr additionally believes that companies like Meta are suppressing conservative speech. "We must dismantle the censorship cartel and restore free speech rights for everyday Americans," Carr said in a post on X the day he was nominated to chair the FCC. Not everyone believes that it will be that easy. "I don't believe the FCC has the authority to do this," said Chamber of Progress CEO Adam Kovacevich to Roll Call, referring to Project 2025's Section 230 reforms.
Congress should "empower consumers to choose their own content filters and fact checkers, if any," Carr said in his Project 2025 manual. Carr also thinks that the FCC should ban the social media platform TikTok and expand its "Covered List" of companies that should be prohibited from doing business in the U.S. for national security reasons. In addition, Carr has criticized the Biden administration for rejecting a bid to use federal subsidies to expand broadband access through Trump-aligned billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink platform. Carr applauded Musk's controversial 2022 acquisition of Twitter and is expected to deliver federal grants to the tech mogul. Carr is also planning to change the agency's internal practices. "Starting next year, the FCC will end its promotion of DEI," Carr said in a post on X.
Carr's appointment was met with criticism from the left. "Brendan Carr has been campaigning for this job with promises to do the bidding of Donald Trump and Elon Musk," said Free Press Action co-CEO Craig Aaron to The Washington Post. But his fellow FCC commissioners welcomed the news. "Commissioner Carr is a dedicated public servant and a recognized leader on the many issues before the Commission today," said Democratic Commissioner Geoffrey Starks in a statement. Elon Musk congratulated Carr on X immediately after his appointment was announced.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.
-
ATACMS, the long-range American missiles being fired by Ukraine
The Explainer President Joe Biden has authorized their use for the first time in the war
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The bacterial consequences of hurricanes
Under the radar Floodwaters are microbial hotbeds
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: November 22, 2024
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
'This needs to be a bigger deal'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The political latitude of Musk's cost-cutting task force
Talking Points A $2 trillion goal. And big obstacles in the way.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'Rahmbo, back from Japan, will be looking for a job? Really?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
New York DA floats 4-year Trump sentencing freeze
Speed Read President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing is on hold, and his lawyers are pushing to dismiss the case while he's in office
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'It may not be surprising that creative work is used without permission'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What message is Trump sending with his Cabinet picks?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION By nominating high-profile loyalists like Matt Gaetz and RFK Jr., is Trump serious about creating a functioning Cabinet, or does he have a different plan in mind?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Gaetz ethics report in limbo as sex allegations emerge
Speed Read A lawyer representing two women alleges that Matt Gaetz paid them for sex, and one witnessed him having sex with minor
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The clown car Cabinet
Opinion Even 'Little Marco' towers above his fellow nominees
By Mark Gimein Published