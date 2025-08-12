Trump takes over DC police, deploys National Guard

The president blames the takeover on rising crime, though official figures contradict this concern

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 11: People participate in a rally against the Trump Administration&#039;s federal takeover of the District of Columbia, outside of the AFL-CIO on August 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump announced he is placing the DC Metropolitan Police Department under federal control, and will deploy the National Guard to the District in order to assist in crime prevention in the nation’s capital.
People participate in a rally against the Trump administration's federal takeover of Washington, D.C., on August 11, 2025
(Image credit: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump Monday announced a temporary federal takeover of Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department and the deployment of 800 National Guard troops to tackle what he called a "situation of complete and total lawlessness" in the capital. D.C Mayor Muriel Bowser called Trump's assumption of emergency powers "unsettling and unprecedented."

Who said what

Trump's federalization of D.C.'s police and the National Guard deployment are an "extraordinary flex of federal power" that "stripped" city leaders of their ability to direct law enforcement and could "expose" Washingtonians to "unpredictable encounters with a domestically deployed military force," The Washington Post said. This wielding of "executive authority in ways with little precedent in modern U.S. history and in defiance of political norms" is "emblematic" of Trump's "second-term approach" to governing, Reuters said.

Trump's "dystopian picture" of a capital city "overrun by violent crime and anarchy" stands "in sharp contrast to official figures" showing violent crime there is "at a 30-year-low," The New York Times said, and many Washington residents are "unlikely to recognize" his depiction.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, standing alongside Trump Monday, "signaled that more National Guard troops could be roped into the deployment down the line," said Fox News. The Army said the Guard members deployed to D.C. would participate in an "array of tasks," including "administrative, logistics and physical presence in support of law enforcement."

What next?

The "previously unused provision" of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act that Trump activated allows him to "take over Washington's police department for up to 30 days if he notifies certain heads of congressional committees," Politico said. Trump also "threatened to expand his efforts to other cities, including Chicago, if they did not deal with crime rates he claimed were 'out of control,'" the Times said. But his "authority to intervene elsewhere would be more limited."

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

