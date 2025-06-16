Trump tells ICE to hit blue cities, spare farms, hotels

Trump has targeted New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles among other cities

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and President Donald Trump
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and President Donald Trump are seen during a White House round table
(Image credit: Francis Chung / Politico / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
What happened

President Donald Trump has directed immigration agents to pause workplace raids at hotels, farms and restaurants, several news organizations reported over the weekend. But he said on social media Sunday night he was ordering ICE to "expand efforts to detain and deport" undocumented immigrants in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and other large cities that "are the core of the Democrat power center."

