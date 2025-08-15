It is 'beyond time for us to seek bipartisan solutions' for Afghanistan
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Bipartisan solutions for Afghan allies spark hope'
Jennie Murray at The Hill
After a "long period of uncertainty for many Afghan allies of the U.S., it is encouraging to see a glimmer of hope," says Jennie Murray. Lawmakers "introduced a new bill that would offer legal pathways for Afghans who risked their lives supporting U.S. forces," and this is a "hopeful spark for both Afghan allies living in the U.S. and the American community members who now call these individuals neighbors." They "fought with us and for their own country's future."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Democrats can win in 2028. But we need to oust corporate candidates first.'
Alexandra Rojas at The Guardian
A "robust, active, and exciting Democratic primary process in districts across the country is a necessary prerequisite to Democrats winning in 2026, let alone 2028," says Alexandra Rojas. Voters "need a new generation of leaders with fresh faces and bold ideas, unbought by corporate super PACs and billionaire donors, to give them a new path." That "requires working class, progressive primary challenges to the overwhelming number of corporate Democratic incumbents who have rightfully been dubbed as do-nothing electeds."
'Why is everyone so rude?'
Abby McCloskey at The Dallas Morning News
There "used to be more consideration of others and impulse control," says Abby McCloskey. We "live in a time when there's never been more accommodation of difference; we've never been more aware of others' plights and stories." But "yet instead of extending ourselves toward others out of empathy, we're acting as though we are alone and have little responsibility for others." The "root of conscientiousness is conscious: to be aware of and sensitive to one's surroundings."
'Why Republicans are terrified of nonexistent crime'
Ryan Cooper at The American Prospect
Among the "favorite pastimes of Republican men, two stand out: first, boasting about what strong, courageous, hypermasculine operators they are; and second, publicly melting down about how pants-pissingly terrified they are of American cities," says Ryan Cooper. This "seems to be a core emotion of modern conservatism: wallowing in terror of largely imaginary dangers." American "cities, especially in blue states, are safer than they have been in decades," but are "full of everything that conservatives hate."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Border agents crash Newsom redistricting kickoff
Speed Read Armed federal Border Patrol agents amassed outside the venue where the California governor and other Democratic leaders were gathered
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures Dancing for tradition, the World's Ugliest Dog, and more
-
August 15 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include Jeffrey Epstein files distractions, a Nobel Appeasement prize for Trump, and revisionist history in Washington DC
-
'We cannot rely on starving individuals to control their own refeeding'
instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'E-bikes have made our lives more complicated'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
The NCAA is a 'billion-dollar sports behemoth' that 'should not be a nonprofit'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Israel: Losing the American public
Feature A recent poll finds American support for Israel's military action in Gaza has fallen from 50% to 32%
-
Texas gerrymander battle spreads to other states
Feature If Texas adopts its new electoral map, blue states plan to retaliate with Democrat-favored districts
-
How astronaut Jim Lovell 'inspired generations'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
The push for a progressive mayor has arrived in Seattle
The Explainer Two liberals will face off in this November's election
-
'This is a coordinated campaign of harassment'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day