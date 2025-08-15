It is 'beyond time for us to seek bipartisan solutions' for Afghanistan

'Bipartisan solutions for Afghan allies spark hope'

Jennie Murray at The Hill

After a "long period of uncertainty for many Afghan allies of the U.S., it is encouraging to see a glimmer of hope," says Jennie Murray. Lawmakers "introduced a new bill that would offer legal pathways for Afghans who risked their lives supporting U.S. forces," and this is a "hopeful spark for both Afghan allies living in the U.S. and the American community members who now call these individuals neighbors." They "fought with us and for their own country's future."

Alexandra Rojas at The Guardian

A "robust, active, and exciting Democratic primary process in districts across the country is a necessary prerequisite to Democrats winning in 2026, let alone 2028," says Alexandra Rojas. Voters "need a new generation of leaders with fresh faces and bold ideas, unbought by corporate super PACs and billionaire donors, to give them a new path." That "requires working class, progressive primary challenges to the overwhelming number of corporate Democratic incumbents who have rightfully been dubbed as do-nothing electeds."

'Why is everyone so rude?'

Abby McCloskey at The Dallas Morning News

There "used to be more consideration of others and impulse control," says Abby McCloskey. We "live in a time when there's never been more accommodation of difference; we've never been more aware of others' plights and stories." But "yet instead of extending ourselves toward others out of empathy, we're acting as though we are alone and have little responsibility for others." The "root of conscientiousness is conscious: to be aware of and sensitive to one's surroundings."

'Why Republicans are terrified of nonexistent crime'

Ryan Cooper at The American Prospect

Among the "favorite pastimes of Republican men, two stand out: first, boasting about what strong, courageous, hypermasculine operators they are; and second, publicly melting down about how pants-pissingly terrified they are of American cities," says Ryan Cooper. This "seems to be a core emotion of modern conservatism: wallowing in terror of largely imaginary dangers." American "cities, especially in blue states, are safer than they have been in decades," but are "full of everything that conservatives hate."

