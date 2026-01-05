‘Maps are the ideal metaphor for our models of what the world might be’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘What will New York’s new map show us?’
Adam Gopnik at The New Yorker
New York City’s Proposal 5 map initiative was “actually a bit of skilled electoral craft,” says Adam Gopnik. It was a “way of using the electoral pressure of more than a million New Yorkers to get the borough presidents to release their maps.” If “there is a consoling reflection in this season, it is that all good maps, like the digitized city map, turn out to be shared work, made by many hands over a long period of time.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘Gen Z is a less-drunken generation. How is that bad?’
Sara Pequeño at USA Today
With the start of Dry January “inevitably comes articles lamenting Gen Z’s decision to forgo alcohol on a regular basis,” says Sara Pequeño. It “seems like our (very personal) decision to stay away from alcohol is hitting a nerve with people who want to profit off us.” What’s “surprising is how many media outlets and general busybodies consider Gen Z’s decision not to drink just another quirk of the younger folks in their lives.”
‘Monetizing regime change’
Emma Janssen at The American Prospect
Hours “before the United States military arrested and abducted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro,” a “user on the prediction market Polymarket was betting thousands of dollars that an invasion was imminent,” says Emma Janssen. These markets “take bets on discrete questions about domestic and international policy, which can be easily manipulated by users with insider knowledge.” With “policy bets, the consequences of prediction market insider trading are more wide-ranging, especially for a Trump administration already demonstrably open to corruption.”
‘How to raise an unbiased child’
K. Ward Cummings and Anne Tapp Jaksa at Newsweek
Is it “possible to raise an unbiased child? If experts are to be believed, the answer may be no,” say K. Ward Cummings and Anne Tapp Jaksa. But “you can do the next best thing: you can teach the child to recognize their biases, understand why they have them and what to do about them.” The “process doesn’t have to be complex or theatrical,” but it “must be intentional — and involve a degree of self-examination.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
What is China doing in Latin America?
Today’s Big Question Beijing offers itself as an alternative to U.S. dominance
-
‘One Battle After Another’ wins Critics Choice honors
Speed Read Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, won best picture at the 31st Critics Choice Awards
-
Iran’s government rocked by protests
Speed Read The death toll from protests sparked by the collapse of Iran’s currency has reached at least 19
-
What is China doing in Latin America?
Today’s Big Question Beijing offers itself as an alternative to U.S. dominance
-
‘Let 2026 be a year of reckoning’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Mamdani vows big changes as New York’s new mayor
Speed Read
-
‘Care fractures after birth’
instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Donald Trump’s squeeze on Venezuela
In Depth The US president is relying on a ‘drip-drip pressure campaign’ to oust Maduro, tightening measures on oil, drugs and migration
-
US citizens are carrying passports amid ICE fears
The Explainer ‘You do what you have to do to avoid problems,’ one person told The Guardian
-
‘This is a structural weakening of elder protections’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Journalism is on notice’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day