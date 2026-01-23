‘It’s good for the animals, their humans — and the veterinarians themselves’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘A better way for your pet to die’
Heather Beasley Doyle at The Boston Globe
More “Americans than ever will eventually have to decide how to manage the end of their pets’ lives,” says Heather Beasley Doyle. As “more people choose to have their companion animals euthanized at home, many veterinarians are finding that becoming a mobile end-of-life care provider is a good transition for them, too — especially given their field’s tenacious mental health issues.” Mobile euthanasia vets “offer palliative and hospice care. They end pets’ lives with comfort in mind.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘The myth of anti-white discrimination in L.A. schools — and the politics behind it’
Anita Chabria at the Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles schools “do not discriminate against white students,” but a “new lawsuit from a conservative group is claiming that they do — and there are enough frustrated parents out there that it’s getting a lot of attention,” says Anita Chabria. This has “as much to do with economics — specifically higher poverty rates in communities of color — than race itself (though racism is real, no doubt).” It is “serving up vitriol disguised as sweet tea.”
‘The Senate should ratify the High Seas Treaty’
Tatiana Der Avedissian and Dan Perry at The Hill
The High Seas Treaty “took effect Jan. 17, creating the first global framework to protect and manage the vast waters beyond national borders,” as “humanity is finally acknowledging that what happens there matters to climate stability, food security, and the future of biodiversity,” say Tatiana Der Avedissian and Dan Perry. But “without Senate ratification, America will have no say in shaping how it is implemented.” Ratification “would give the High Seas Treaty momentum and reaffirm U.S. leadership in shaping global rules.”
‘Canada’s misguided China overtures’
National Review editors
It is “impossible not to sympathize with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, leader of a country whose pride has been routinely trampled by the president of the United States,” say the National Review editors. But Carney’s “recent overtures to China are deeply unwise.” Can Carney “honestly look at the last century of U.S.-Canada relations and want to replace them with the model that China is demonstrating in Africa or even with its largest neighbors like India?”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
The world is entering an era of ‘water bankruptcy’
The explainer Water might soon be more valuable than gold
-
Powell: The Fed’s last hope?
Feature Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell fights back against President Trump's claims
-
Political cartoons for January 23
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include the new Board of Peace, a market rebound, and Melania at the movies
-
‘We know how to make our educational system world-class again’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘One day fentanyl will come back — and there will be little anyone can do’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘The science is clear’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘The economics of WhatsApp have been mysterious for years’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘It may portend something more ominous’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump, Senate GOP block Venezuela war powers vote
Speed Read Two Republicans senators flipped their vote back amid GOP pressure
-
‘The surest way to shorten our lives even more is to scare us about sleep’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘The security implications are harder still to dismiss’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day