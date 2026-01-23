‘It’s good for the animals, their humans — and the veterinarians themselves’

‘A better way for your pet to die’

Heather Beasley Doyle at The Boston Globe

More “Americans than ever will eventually have to decide how to manage the end of their pets’ lives,” says Heather Beasley Doyle. As “more people choose to have their companion animals euthanized at home, many veterinarians are finding that becoming a mobile end-of-life care provider is a good transition for them, too — especially given their field’s tenacious mental health issues.” Mobile euthanasia vets “offer palliative and hospice care. They end pets’ lives with comfort in mind.”

‘The myth of anti-white discrimination in L.A. schools — and the politics behind it’

Anita Chabria at the Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles schools “do not discriminate against white students,” but a “new lawsuit from a conservative group is claiming that they do — and there are enough frustrated parents out there that it’s getting a lot of attention,” says Anita Chabria. This has “as much to do with economics — specifically higher poverty rates in communities of color — than race itself (though racism is real, no doubt).” It is “serving up vitriol disguised as sweet tea.”

‘The Senate should ratify the High Seas Treaty’

Tatiana Der Avedissian and Dan Perry at The Hill

The High Seas Treaty “took effect Jan. 17, creating the first global framework to protect and manage the vast waters beyond national borders,” as “humanity is finally acknowledging that what happens there matters to climate stability, food security, and the future of biodiversity,” say Tatiana Der Avedissian and Dan Perry. But “without Senate ratification, America will have no say in shaping how it is implemented.” Ratification “would give the High Seas Treaty momentum and reaffirm U.S. leadership in shaping global rules.”

‘Canada’s misguided China overtures’

National Review editors

It is “impossible not to sympathize with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, leader of a country whose pride has been routinely trampled by the president of the United States,” say the National Review editors. But Carney’s “recent overtures to China are deeply unwise.” Can Carney “honestly look at the last century of U.S.-Canada relations and want to replace them with the model that China is demonstrating in Africa or even with its largest neighbors like India?”

