‘No one is served when ongoing research is thwarted’

‘Historic sites are where Americans learn who we are’

Carol Quillen at Time

It is “not enough to analyze the dead. Even as you respect the chasm between their time and now, you need to see through their eyes,” says Carol Quillen. National Historic Sites “can offer this experience to every American, but these places are now at risk.” They are “America’s open classrooms — places where people from every zip code stand on ground that holds stories.” Independence Park visitors were “cheated when they were cut off from facts.”

‘End the policies that protect hospital monopolies’

Ashish K. Jha and Thomas C. Tsai at The Boston Globe

Preventing “consolidation that does not provide benefits, or even breaking up consolidated systems that behave badly, is likely not enough,” say Ashish K. Jha and Thomas C. Tsai. If Americans “want health care markets to work — if we want prices to fall without sacrificing quality — the policies that shield established health care systems and stymie innovation must be removed.” The “path forward will need to restore the patient-doctor relationship and allow delivery models that place doctors and patients back at the center.”

‘Are dating apps giving people the ick?’

Dave Schilling at The Guardian

Technology is “supposed to solve all of our problems, but it seems like it just creates more of them,” says Dave Schilling. Dating apps “offer all the shiny optimization and algorithmic simplicity of modern tech, but also the anonymous, flat and impersonal drudgery.” Maybe dating apps are “struggling because their dating pools are fetid and teeming with malicious bacteria,” and “maybe there is no math equation in the world to guarantee romantic success, even if venture capitalists might dream of one.”

‘Porn is making Gen Z anxious, lonely and insecure’

Debra Soh at The Globe and Mail

Most “would agree that exposure to adult content at a young age is not healthy. But what are the consequences, and how harmful are they?” says Debra Soh. If a child “regularly watches porn prior to their first sexual experience, this can shape their sexual preferences and behavior.” Porn “sedates men and further disincentivizes them from working up the courage to meet women in real life,” which “further perpetuates their belief that sex with an imaginary partner on a screen is equivalent.”

