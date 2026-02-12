‘This is something that happens all too often’

‘Tomb raiders pose a challenge in preserving Mexico’s history’

Jude Webber at the Financial Times

Two “major pre-Hispanic discoveries came to light in Mexico last month that have both stunned and stung local archaeologists,” says Jude Webber. The “problem with the first discovery” was that the “tomb was full of artifacts — but they had been removed by locals.” The “problem with the second” tomb was “that it was empty.” Mexico is “replete with still undiscovered treasures from its ancient civilizations,” but “keeping them intact can be a challenge.”

‘Make lifesaving care affordable for new moms’

Gwen Moore at Newsweek

Nearly “every family in America has experienced the ravages of addiction or mental health struggles,” and “during pregnancy and in the postpartum period, too many mothers face these battles alone,” says Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wisc.). While society “broadly accepts the premise that children are our future, America is failing to keep mothers healthy.” Congress “should play a direct role in helping to build a society where every mother receives the care she needs, where no one suffers in silence.”

‘Most insurance claim denials are due to clerical error. The system needs to be simplified.’

The Boston Globe editorial board

Adjudicating “what health care services are necessary and paying for them is a core function of an insurance company,” but insurance claims are “mostly rejected for what amount to clerical errors,” says The Boston Globe editorial board. Resubmitting them is a “waste of time and money. Even worse, the delays caused by the need to fill out more forms can harm patients, who may need to wait for the treatments they need.” Insurers and providers “need to work together.”

‘Cuba is in crisis and it’s time for Canada to help’

John Kirk at the Toronto Star

There are “many reports on the dire situation in Cuba,” says John Kirk. But “why should Canada get involved? There are several reasons.” Canadians “travel there annually and have close friends on the island. Canadians are the single largest group of tourists to the island.” Many Canadians “also know what it is like to be the object of U.S. bullying and threats.” Canada “should now turn to humanitarian assistance along the lines of Mexico.”

