‘The science is clear’
‘What we know and don’t know about alcohol’s health impacts’
Leana S. Wen at The Washington Post
The White House “reignited a debate about alcohol this month by removing daily recommended limits in the national Dietary Guidelines for Americans,” and this “leaves many people wondering how much is too much and what alcohol means for their health,” says Leana S. Wen. Alcohol is an “addictive substance that can profoundly disrupt lives,” but what is “far less settled is whether low levels of alcohol consumption pose health risks for people who can moderate their intake.”
‘DEI initiatives at colleges and universities help protect religious freedom’
Mary J. Lomax-Ghirarduzzi at the San Francisco Chronicle
DEI critics “often claim that eliminating such programs would serve as a defense of religious belief,” but “here’s the problem with that philosophy: It is because of DEI that students of varied faiths — or of no faith at all — can freely pursue their spiritual lives without being coerced, excluded or silenced,” says Mary J. Lomax-Ghirarduzzi. DEI offices “help provide religious student groups with access to space and resources while ensuring that their existence is welcomed, not grudgingly tolerated.”
‘Peace boards and technocrats won’t stem out Palestinian resistance’
Refaat Ibrahim at Al Jazeera
The “problem with the present setup and Israel’s insistence on ‘no Hamas, no Fatah’ is that they reflect a profound ignorance of the fabric of Palestinian society, its politics and history,” says Refaat Ibrahim. The “idea that a Palestinian political entity can be created by outside forces and fully integrated into the occupation to manage Palestinian affairs is unrealistic.” Israel has “decided to ignore this deeply rooted reality, attempting to bypass it by imposing artificial facts.”
‘The world is adjusting to an unreliable United States’
Fareed Zakaria at Foreign Policy
Europe has been “caricatured as too divided to act, too lethargic to decide, too comfortable to think strategically,” but “over the past year, Europe has behaved with a quiet shrewdness that contradicts that stereotype,” says Fareed Zakaria. Faced “with an unpredictable United States, it has neither lashed out nor capitulated. Instead, it has adapted.” What’s at “stake here is not America’s image but its future power,” as China is “building one of the most resilient economic ecosystems in modern history.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
