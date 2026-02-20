Why is the Trump administration talking about ‘Western civilization’?
Rubio says Europe, US bonded by religion and ancestry
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
“Make America Great Again” is President Donald Trump’s famous slogan, but his administration has its eye on a much bigger prize: saving and uniting a “Western civilization” bonded by race and religion.
Europe and the U.S. are “part of one civilization: Western civilization,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at this month’s Munich Security Conference. The societies straddling the North Atlantic are bonded by “centuries of shared history, Christian faith, culture, heritage, language, ancestry.” But that civilization is in crisis, made vulnerable by “mass migration” that is “transforming and destabilizing societies” and putting the West at risk of “civilizational erasure.” Rubio’s speech received a standing ovation from the European leaders at the conference.
Critics saw the speech as a bald declaration of chauvinism. Rubio defined “the West” as a “Christian religious alliance,” said Noa Landau at Haaretz. That “narrow” view is the “last refuge of the racist who rewrites history to kick anyone who doesn’t fit his narrative out of Europe.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Race, religion, bloodlines
“Normal citizens” in modern democracies “lack a clear idea of what the West stands for,” said Bret Stephens at The New York Times. The West is “responsible for an outsize share of the blessings of modern society” including science, human rights and democracy. That indicates Western civilization “offers a superior way of life,” especially compared to societies that “respond to mass demonstrations with mass murder.” Those values make the West the “only civilization worth defending not just for the sake of those already in it but for everyone.” That is why Rubio’s speech “deserved a standing ovation.”
There is “grave danger” in casting Europe and its former colonies as the “sole producers of liberty, dignity, morality and accountable government,” said Doug Saunders at The Globe and Mail. Besides, what we call “the West” has “never been a closed and pure bloodline.” Democratic values are the “entire world’s better values.”
Sidestepping tradition
Rubio’s speech was “logically contradictory,” said Daniel W. Drezner at his Drezner’s World Substack. The secretary of state’s definition of “civilization” was based “exclusively in Christianity and white European heritage.” Meanwhile, it sidestepped the “classical liberal tradition” at the core of “civic nationalism” in the West. That tradition has given Western societies the ability to absorb people and ideas “from across the globe.” Rubio was thus asserting civilizational superiority “while denying the very elements of the civilization that make it dynamic.”
Today’s Europe is different “from the one the Trump administration says it wants to be friends with,” said The New York Times. “New arrivals and rising secularization” are transforming the continent’s racial and religious makeup. Christianity is declining across Europe, while a “decade-long influx of migrants from the Middle East” has increased the number of Muslims. Despite the ovation at Munich, there is little appetite for Trumpist mass deportations. The MAGA culture war is “not ours,” said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the conference.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
Quentin Deranque: a student’s death energizes the French far right
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Reactions to the violent killing of an ultraconservative activist offer a glimpse at the culture wars roiling France ahead of next year’s elections.
-
Secured vs. unsecured loans: how do they differ and which is better?
the explainer They are distinguished by the level of risk and the inclusion of collateral
-
‘States that set ambitious climate targets are already feeling the tension’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘States that set ambitious climate targets are already feeling the tension’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Labor secretary’s husband barred amid assault probe
Speed Read Shawn DeRemer, the husband of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, has been accused of sexual assault
-
NIH director Bhattacharya tapped as acting CDC head
Speed Read Jay Bhattacharya, a critic of the CDC’s Covid-19 response, will now lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
-
Judge orders Washington slavery exhibit restored
Speed Read The Trump administration took down displays about slavery at the President’s House Site in Philadelphia
-
How are Democrats turning DOJ lemons into partisan lemonade?
TODAY’S BIG QUESTION As the Trump administration continues to try — and fail — at indicting its political enemies, Democratic lawmakers have begun seizing the moment for themselves
-
ICE eyes new targets post-Minnesota retreat
In the Spotlight Several cities are reportedly on ICE’s list for immigration crackdowns
-
Judge blocks Hegseth from punishing Kelly over video
Speed Read Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pushed for the senator to be demoted over a video in which he reminds military officials they should refuse illegal orders
-
How did ‘wine moms’ become the face of anti-ICE protests?
Today’s Big Question Women lead the resistance to Trump’s deportations