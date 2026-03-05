Kash Patel’s Iran agent firings are a catch-22 for the FBI director

Given President Donald Trump’s public opprobrium after the FBI uncovered troves of highly classified government documents on his Mar-a-Lago property, it’s hardly surprising that the White House’s enthusiastic — and legally dubious — purge of bureau figures has finally come for those agents involved in the 2022 raid. More surprising, however, are reports that among those fired by director Kash Patel this week were multiple agents involved in extensive counterintelligence investigations, including ones concerning Iran, a country with whom the government is essentially, if unofficially, at war. While the bureau has defended the firings as a routine non-issue, critics say the dismissals are a sign of partisan chaos at the FBI during a fraught moment of heightened national security.

‘Corruption’ or ‘boundless incompetence’?

Patel’s firing of more than a dozen FBI employees, “including agents, analysts and support staff,” comes after the director “lashed out” upon learning that DOJ special counsel Jack Smith had sought his phone records as part of his investigations into Trump, CBS News said. “Most” of those fired worked “in some capacity” on Smith’s investigation, including “many” who worked on cases “involving Iran,” such as a counterintelligence section chief who specifically “handled espionage threats” and others from the DC-based CI-12 counterintelligence team.

Some former officials believe the firings are Patel’s way of distracting from “unflattering media coverage” stemming from his escapades at the Olympics, said The New York Sun. The “summary dismissal” of FBI staff, “especially those with experience in Iranian counter-intelligence,” only “undermines” the bureau today, said Michael Anderson, the president of the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI, to the Sun. After having “hamstrung” CI-12, Patel’s firings have “added to concern” inside the bureau that investigations and operations in the wake of the regime’s attack on Iran could be “hampered by a mass exodus of national security experts,” CNN said. As of this week, MS Now said, FBI insiders have been “bracing for the possibility” that Patel would fire more counterintelligence agents and staff associated with CI-12.

“The only thing comparable to the corruption of this administration is its boundless incompetence,” Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Il) said on X. “No lectures please,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) on the same platform, from the “clowns” who “took down the counter-terror expertise of our U.S. government.”

‘Flimsy pretexts’ designed to ‘evade all oversight’

While Patel hasn’t commented on the specific agents dismissed, or their involvement in Iran related operations, the bureau director has made clear that the firings come as part of the Trump White House’s broader federal purge of “weaponized” holdovers from previous administrations. Smith’s subpoenaing of his phone records was “outrageous and deeply alarming,” Patel said in a statement to Fox News — part of his predecessors’ “flimsy pretexts” and administrative maneuvers “designed to evade all oversight.” The firings come amid a broader atmosphere of administrative justification for ongoing turmoil at the FBI and other agencies. It’s not “weaponizing” the Department of Justice to “demand accountability for those who weaponized the Department of Justice,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt this past fall. To that end, Patel has worked to frame himself as a “victim of a malicious effort to target” both the president as well as “those who supported him during his four years out of office,” The New York Times said.

Patel has been “struggling to mitigate the political damage he incurred” during his much-criticized Olympics excursion last month, where he was seen drinking with the U.S. men’s hockey team, said The Washington Post. This recent round of dismissals is merely the “latest example” of expunging agents who worked on Trump investigations — a process that’s been underway “since the start of the current Trump administration,” long before this latest episode. Broadly, the instinct to fire staff amid scandals “appears designed to ingratiate him with President Donald Trump,” MS Now said.

Without addressing these latest firings individually, the FBI said in a statement to CNN that it nevertheless “maintains a robust counterintelligence operation” with “personnel all over the country.”

