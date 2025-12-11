Constitutional rights are at the center of FBI agents’ lawsuit
The agents were photographed kneeling during a racial justice protest
A group of fired FBI agents is going after their own former agency in a lawsuit that could have ramifications across the federal government. A dozen former agents brought a suit alleging that the FBI illegally fired them for kneeling during a racial justice protest in 2020. The agents claim the firing was a violation of their constitutional rights, and the lawsuit comes as the FBI is already facing accusations of political motivations.
Lawsuit against the FBI’s top brass
The lawsuit comes five years after the defendants were photographed kneeling during a June 2020 rally in Washington, D.C., related to the then-ongoing George Floyd protests. The agents in question have said they “kneeled not to reflect a left-wing political point of view, but rather to de-escalate a situation that threatened to spin out of control,” said NPR.
Despite their assertions, the agents were fired earlier this year at the start of the second Trump administration. Their firing “violated their First Amendment rights to free association, including non-association, and Fifth Amendment rights to due process; were taken in violation of the separation of powers, without any constitutional authority; and are a legal nullity,” the lawsuit alleges.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The lawsuit further alleges that FBI Director Kash Patel “began working to terminate all agents that had kneeled” almost “immediately upon becoming director of the bureau,” said Politico. It claims the agents would “not have been fired had they had the same perceived political affiliations” as the people who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
An ‘unusual’ case
The fired FBI agents were not from a single unit, but spanned several branches of the agency, including “counterterrorism specialists and agents with more than 15 years’ experience in combating criminals,” said CBS News. The lawsuit cites Patel’s 2023 book, “Government Gangsters,” in which the now-FBI director wrote that “some government employees should ‘be removed from their posts and replaced with people who won’t undermine the president’s agenda,’” said CBS. The civil suit is just one of many “alleging Patel is engaged in political retribution at America’s top law enforcement agency.” The FBI has not commented on the litigation.
Experts say the lawsuit “may not ultimately hinge on First Amendment claims, considering that the complaint says the agents’ actions were not meant as political statements but that they were interpreted as such by the administration,” said USA Today. Because the suit alleges the agents were fired in retaliation by the Trump administration, it’s a “much harder case to win” on First Amendment grounds because it “requires proving what’s inside someone’s head,” attorney Brett Nolan of the Institute for Free Speech told USA Today.
The government is allowed to “restrict employees’ speech while performing official duties during work hours without violating the First Amendment,” said USA Today. But First Amendment claims aside, the lawsuit “focuses on due process and an alleged failure of the FBI to follow its internal disciplinary rules, which may well determine the outcome,” said Ken Paulson, the director of Middle Tennessee State University’s Free Speech Center, to the outlet. This makes it a particularly “unusual” case.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
$1M ‘Trump Gold Card’ goes live amid travel rule furor
Speed Read The new gold card visa offers an expedited path to citizenship in exchange for $1 million
-
US seizes oil tanker off Venezuela
Speed Read The seizure was a significant escalation in the pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro
-
Political cartoons for December 11
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include sinking approval ratings, a nativity scene, and Mike Johnson's Christmas cards
-
The Trump administration says it deports dangerous criminals. ICE data tells a different story.
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Arrest data points to an inconvenient truth for the White House’s ongoing deportation agenda
-
Ex-FBI agents sue Patel over protest firing
speed read The former FBI agents were fired for kneeling during a 2020 racial justice protest for ‘apolitical tactical reasons’
-
Looming drone ban has farmers and farm-state Republicans anxious
IN THE SPOTLIGHT As congressional China-hawks work to limit commercial drone sales from Beijing, a growing number of conservative lawmakers are sounding an agricultural alarm
-
The powerful names in the Epstein emails
In Depth People from a former Harvard president to a noted linguist were mentioned
-
Could Trump run for a third term?
The Explainer Constitutional amendment limits US presidents to two terms, but Trump diehards claim there is a loophole
-
A crowded field of Democrats is filling up the California governor’s race
In the Spotlight Over a dozen Democrats have declared their candidacy
-
Comey grand jury never saw final indictment
Speed Read This ‘drove home just how slapdash’ the case is, said The New York Times
-
‘The business ultimately has a customer base to answer to’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day