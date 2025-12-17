‘It’s another clarifying moment in our age of moral collapse’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘Donald Trump’s reaction to Rob Reiner’s death is vile, even for him’
Bruce Arthur at the Toronto Star
It “feels like a sin to make the death of Rob Reiner about something other than Rob Reiner,” but we “live in a world dominated to an unreasonable degree by Donald Trump, and the American president’s reaction was vile, even for him,” says Bruce Arthur. The “death of Rob Reiner, at age 78, was a tragedy,” but Trump “blamed Reiner for his horrendous, awful death” in a “celestial level of narcissism, and another implicit call to political violence.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘The West needs to open its eyes to honor killing’
Kevin Cohen at The Wall Street Journal
There is a “blind spot in Western risk-assessment frameworks,” says Kevin Cohen. Domestic violence “models assume gradual escalation and individual actors,” but “violence can erupt suddenly, collectively and in response to one perceived moral transgression.” When “Western institutions misread these signals, even a well-designed system can fail when it’s needed most.” When a “young woman’s autonomy conflicts with an inherited code of obedience, geography alone doesn’t prevent violence.” These “patterns endure because in several countries.”
‘Nigeria must not become America’s next battlefield’
Tafi Mhaka at Al Jazeera
There is a “pattern that has become increasingly familiar across northern Nigeria: mass kidnapping for ransom, striking opportunistically rather than along religious lines,” says Tafi Mhaka. But “With a few lines of incendiary rhetoric, a country grappling with criminal insecurity and institutional collapse is recast as a front line in a civilizational struggle.” Once “framed that way, Nigeria is no longer a society in need of protection and repair, but a battlefield-in-waiting.” That “shift matters.”
‘They power the US economy, but will struggle to afford health care’
Elizabeth Aguilera at Capital & Main
The loss of enhanced tax credits will be “especially tough for the millions of small business owners and self-employed workers across the U.S.,” says Elizabeth Aguilera. The “consequences will ripple through communities and we all stand to lose,” as “small business owners are the country’s biggest job creators and power local economies.” They “preserve neighborhood culture, prepare our food, care for our children, create entertainment and build community,” but “now face choosing between health care and their livelihoods.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Hegseth rejects release of full boat strike footage
Speed Read There are calls to release video of the military killing two survivors of a Sept. 2 missile strike on an alleged drug trafficking boat
-
Trump vows naval blockade of most Venezuelan oil
Speed Read The announcement further escalates pressure on President Nicolás Maduro
-
Political cartoons for December 17
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include healthcare costs, the affordability hoax, giving up pencils, and more
-
Trump vows naval blockade of most Venezuelan oil
Speed Read The announcement further escalates pressure on President Nicolás Maduro
-
Kushner drops Trump hotel project in Serbia
Speed Read Affinity Partners pulled out of a deal to finance a Trump-branded development in Belgrade
-
Trump wants to build out AI with a new ‘Tech Force’
The Explainer The administration is looking to add roughly 1,000 jobs
-
‘It’s hard not to feel for the distillers’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Consistency at the ballot box isn’t nearly as meaningful to many voters here’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Are Donald Trump’s peace deals unraveling?
Today’s Big Question Violence flares where the president claimed success
-
‘City leaders must recognize its residents as part of its lifeblood’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem might not be long for Trumpland
IN THE SPOTLIGHT She has been one of the most visible and vocal architects of Trump’s anti-immigration efforts, even as her own star risks fading