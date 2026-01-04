Political cartoons for January 4

Sunday's political cartoons include a resolution to learn a new language, and new names in Hades and on battleships

By
published

A man sits at desk with a laptop computer, trying to learn to speak French. His young son watches. A voice from the laptop says, &amp;quot;Good afternoon: Bonne apres-midi.&amp;quot; The man struggles to repeat it and says &amp;quot;Bun... uh bun, ap, ap&amp;quot; and then curses loudly. The boy says, &amp;quot;Dad, instead of trying to learn a new language, why don&#039;t you try to unlearn your old language?&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Gary McCoy / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place in hell. There are flames everywhere and the devil is here, holding a pitchfork. He has horns and wears a cape. He looks angry and cusses when he reads the edited welcome sign. A &amp;quot;Trump&amp;quot; sticker has been placed on the sign that reads &amp;quot;The Devil&#039;s Playground.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Two middle-aged men are lifting weights and chatting. The man on the lifts two hand weights above his head and says, &amp;quot;The US is planning on building a new type of battleship they&#039;re calling &#039;Trump Class.&#039; The man on the right sits on a weight bench and does a curl as he responds, &amp;quot;Two words you don&#039;t often hear one after the other.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Ed Wexler / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸