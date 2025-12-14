Political cartoons for December 14
Sunday's political cartoons include a new White House flag, Venezuela negotiations, and more
Heavenly spectacle in the wilds of Canada
The Week Recommends ‘Mind-bending’ outpost for spotting animals – and the northern lights
Facial recognition: a revolution in policing
Talking Point All 43 police forces in England and Wales are set to be granted access, with those against calling for increasing safeguards on the technology
Sudoku hard: December 14, 2025
The daily hard sudoku puzzle from The Week
Political cartoons for December 13
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include saving healthcare, the affordability crisis, and more
5 prize-winning cartoons about Donald Trump's appetite for awards
Cartoons Artists take on operatic ambitions, peace prize pacifiers, and more
Political cartoons for December 12
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include presidential piracy, emissions capping, and the Argentina bailout
Political cartoons for December 11
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include sinking approval ratings, a nativity scene, and Mike Johnson's Christmas cards
Political cartoons for December 10
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a titanic war crime, a hostile takeover, and skinny Santa Claus
Political cartoons for December 9
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include black market vaccines, FIFA prizes, and drone deliveries
Political cartoons for December 8
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include ICE in the Big Easy, Warner on the wane, and a Putin peace deal
Political cartoons for December 7
Cartoons Sunday’s political cartoons include the Trump-tanic, AI Santa, and the search for a moderate Republican