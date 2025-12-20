5 fairly vain cartoons about Vanity Fair’s interviews with Susie Wiles

Susie Wiles drives a &amp;ldquo;Wiles Demolition&amp;rdquo; truck in this cartoon. The truck carries a big wrecking ball and she speeds to follow a sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;All Demo Vehicles.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office reading Vanity Fair magazine. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is to Trump&amp;rsquo;s left and also on the cover of the magazine. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;There&amp;rsquo;s a lot of words here. Where do I skip to the part with you saying I have an alcoholic personality?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This is a four panel cartoon featuring Susie Wiles reacting to quotes. The first panel reads &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re attacking boats to force out Maduro&amp;rdquo; and Wiles says, &amp;ldquo;I never said that.&amp;rdquo; The next reads &amp;ldquo;Letitia James was political retribution&amp;rdquo; and Wiles says &amp;ldquo;I was misquoted.&amp;rdquo; The third reads &amp;ldquo;Trump has the personality of an alcoholic&amp;rdquo; and Wiles says, &amp;ldquo;Baited by a liberal reporter.&amp;rdquo; The final frame reads, &amp;ldquo;Trump has to buy hemorrhoid cream by the bucket&amp;rdquo; and Wiles says, &amp;ldquo;Costco had a sale!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

Susie Wiles holds a folder that reads &amp;ldquo;Susie Wiles &amp;mdash; Facilitator.&amp;rdquo; She says, &amp;ldquo;Trump wants to keep blowing up norms until America cries uncle!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Foot in Mouth.&amp;rdquo; It depicts White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles with her foot literally in her mouth.

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

