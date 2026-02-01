5 redundant cartoons about Greg Bovino's walking papers

Artists take on Bovino versus bovine, a new job description, and more

By
published

This cartoon is titled &quot;Bovino, out to pasture.&quot; Greg Bovino stands in a cowf ield giving a Nazi salute. He wears fascist-style clothing. Two cows speak to each other nearby. One has stepped in something foul. The other cow asks, &quot;Ew, cow pie?&quot; The other responds, &quot;No, White House statement.&quot;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &quot;Regime finds new task for Bovino.&quot; Greg Bovino is outside a building speaking to a man and woman bundled up in winter clothing. Bovino is drawn to resemble a Nazi-style vampire. He shows the two people a picture of Anne Franke and asks, &quot;Have you seen this girl?&quot;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

Donald Trump is playing with a tiny Greg Bovino doll and a Kristi Noem handpuppet in this cartoon. Trump says to the Bovino doll, &amp;quot;This mess is your fault &amp;mdash; you&#039;re fired!&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A glum-looking Greg Bovino sits in a chair inside what looks like an airplane used by the Trump administration to deport people. A man next to him in a NY Mets cap asks, &amp;ldquo;What were you deported?&amp;rdquo; Bovino answers, &amp;ldquo;I tried to deport the first and second amendments.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A tiny Greg Bovino is dressed like a fascist, has a palm raised to the air, and is speaking from inside a pair of boots. He turns to speak to Tom Homan, who has a clown nose and carries a bag from Cava filled with cash. Bovino says, &amp;ldquo;Calling us &amp;lsquo;Gestapo&amp;rsquo; is a choice, and zer vill be consequences, or my name isn&amp;rsquo;t Commander Bovino! Gibber! Rant! Blabber!&amp;rdquo; Homan says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ll take it from here, Greg&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

