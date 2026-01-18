5 critical cartoons about the deadly crackdown on protesters in Iran

Artists take on twinning, booed off stage, and more

By
published

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Separated at Birth.&amp;rdquo; It features a bloody Donald Trump on the left and a bloody Ayatollah on the right. They both speak the same message: &amp;ldquo;I deploy our security forces as protection against foreign foes and domestic terrorists.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Ayatollah sits on a throne on a stage in this political cartoon. He&amp;rsquo;s about to be swept off stage by two hooks that are labeled &amp;ldquo;Iranian&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;People.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Gary Varvel / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon depicts Iran&#039;s Ayatollah on the left and Donald Trump on the right. The Ayatollah says &amp;ldquo;Why stop? They&amp;rsquo;re domestic terrorists as he stands on the bloodied body of a dead protester holding a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Stop tyranny.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump also stands on the body of a dead protester with a &amp;ldquo;Stop tyranny&amp;rdquo; sign.

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump and Stephen Miller are on the roof of the White House. There&amp;rsquo;s a protest going on in the street below. People carry signs that read, &amp;ldquo;BLM&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;No Kings&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;Release the Epstein Files&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;Ban ICE&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;Doge Sucks&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;End hate!&amp;rdquo; Smoke in the sky spells out the words &amp;ldquo;Free Iran&amp;rdquo;. Miller, who is surrounded by bats, says to Trump, who holds a tear gas gun, &amp;ldquo;Nice tear gas shooting sir.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is titled Supreme Leaders. The Ayatollah sits cross-legged on a carpet on the left and Donald Trump on a carpet on the right. Both wear Ayatollah-style hats. They share a speech bubble as both say &amp;ldquo;We have the right to shoot domestic terrorists whose protests challenge the legitimacy of our regime.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

