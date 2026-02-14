5 blacked out cartoons about the Epstein file redactions

Artists take on hidden identities, a censored presidential seal, and more

A man walks across a snowy street in Washington DC. He has a dark line covering his face, as if he&amp;rsquo;s redacted. The street is busy, snow is falling, and there are buses and cars nearby. The U.S. Capitol building looms in the background. A woman and man cross the street near the redacted man and the woman says, &amp;ldquo;Look who&amp;rsquo;s in the Epstein files!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts the Seal of the President of the United States. It is redacted with a series of dark-colored lines, like the Epstein files.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;quot;Americans at the Olympics Aren&#039;t the Only Ones Great at &#039;Skating&#039;.&amp;quot; Five men in suits and ice skates are labeled &amp;quot;Epstein Pedo&amp;quot; and their faces are redacted.

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &quot;Be My Redacted Valentine.&quot; It depicts a heart-shaped collection of redactions with only the words &quot;I Love You&quot; visible.

(Image credit: Ed Wexler / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a six-panel cartoon titled &amp;ldquo;Six Questions for Attorney General Pam Bondi.&amp;rdquo; Each panel shows a redacted stack of Epstein Files with the following words above each: &amp;ldquo;Who? What? When? Where? Why? How?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

