Political cartoons for December 22

Monday's political cartoons include energy bills, redacted Epstein files, and renaming the Washington Monument

By
published

A happy family with a mother, father, and boy and girl celebrate as they look at their stockings on Christmas morning. The stockings are filled with coal and tthe mother holds a &amp;ldquo;Heating Costs&amp;rdquo; bill. They all yell happily, &amp;ldquo;Coal!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This image is titled &amp;ldquo;The Epstein Files Release&amp;rdquo; and is completely redacted except for Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s eyes looking through a slit in the upper right corner. He says, &amp;ldquo;See?! I told you I&amp;rsquo;m not in here!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is set on a busy city street with tall buildings and is titled &amp;ldquo;Your Town in the Near Future?&amp;rdquo; All of the buildings have &amp;ldquo;TRUMP&amp;rdquo; somewhere in the name, including &amp;ldquo;Trump Museum,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Trump Institute,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Trump Media,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Trump City Hall,&amp;rdquo; etc. A plane flies carrying a &amp;ldquo;TRUMP&amp;rdquo; banner.

(Image credit: Monte Wolverton / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This two-panel cartoon depicts a man in a chair on the left. He speaks to a woman as he reads a newspaper article headlined &amp;ldquo;Data-Center Debate.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m opposed to them.&amp;rdquo; The right side of the image shows the man&amp;rsquo;s house,which is filled with bright Christmas lights and decorations including a snowman, lit-up trees, and Santa with his reindeer on the roof. The man says, &amp;ldquo;They use too much electricity!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place in a bar and is titled &amp;ldquo;Two Guys Walk into a Bar and Discuss the Epstein Files.&amp;rdquo; Two men talk as the bartender watches and cleans a glass. The two men&amp;rsquo;s speech bubbles are filled with black lines to indicate everything they say has been redacted.

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The left side of this cartoon depicts a caricature of Donald Trump looking at the Washington Monument as he says &amp;ldquo;Next&amp;hellip; I&amp;rsquo;m renaming the Washington Monument the Trump Monument.&amp;rdquo; The right side shows a ghoulish Steven Miller next to Trump. The Washington Monument is no longer erect and has slumped over, flaccid. Miller says, &amp;ldquo;Sir, I think it heard you.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is drawn like a cozy page from a Christmas Carol. A dog sleeps by the fireplace next to a Christmas tree. Two stockings hang from the fireplace and two children are on the stairs coming to see their presents. One stocking has two dolls in it and the other has two pencils and the words &amp;ldquo;Merry Tariffs!&amp;rdquo; The poem on the side reads, &amp;ldquo;The stockings were hung by the chimney with care but the kids got two dolls and two pencils &amp;mdash; a pair.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This image is titled &amp;ldquo;The President&amp;rsquo;s Address&amp;rdquo; and shows a street light with two street signs below it in Washington DC. The left sign is for a road named &amp;ldquo;E. Tariff Ave.&amp;rdquo; and the right for a road named &amp;ldquo;Blame Biden Ave.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;TRIMMED.&amp;rdquo; it shows close-ups of five cracked Christmas ornaments on a tree. They are named, &amp;ldquo;Housing,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Affordability,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Inflation,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Food,&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Health Care.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This image shows an elephant and a donkey sledding down a snowy hill in Washington DC. A sign at the bottom points toward the Midterm Elections. The elephant looks scared and the donkey is happy as he pushes the sled faster.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸