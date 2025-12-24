Political cartoons for December 24

Wednesday's political cartoons include Christmas in Greenland, grinchflation, and a secret at the bottom of an Epstein file

By
published

Donald Trump is dressed as Santa and stands atop an igloo. He plants an American flag and speaks to a surprised man who has emerged from the igloo, which is near a decorated Christmas tree. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Merry Christmas, dear Greenland!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Marian Kamensky / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts a smiling Grinch with a Santa hat. The Grinch&amp;rsquo;s teeth spell out &amp;ldquo;Inflation.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts a series of cardboard boxes, each labeled &quot;Epstein Files Enclosed&amp;rdquo; and each one smaller than the previous one. They are nestled together like Russian dolls. The final small box has been opened to reveal a Sharpie pen.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A bear swims in this cartoon, labeled &amp;ldquo;California Republic.&amp;rdquo; The bear says, &amp;ldquo;Remember, we still have a drought&amp;hellip;don&amp;rsquo;t water your lawn.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Daryl Cagle / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man is outside, dressed for winter in hat and coat but still looking frigid. He&amp;rsquo;s taking down Christmas decorations. A woman is in the background holding a Rudolph decoration. The words over the scene read, &amp;ldquo;Post-holiday note: The number of hours spent putting up outdoor decorations is usually what the temperature will be when taking them down.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts Venezuelan dictator Nicol&amp;aacute;s Maduro as an ape-like creature, surrounded by skulls and bones. He struggles to fit into a shirt labeled &amp;ldquo;Victim.&amp;rdquo; A man in a military uniform says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s useless, boss. It doesn&amp;rsquo;t fit.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This image depicts the Department of Justice Building towering over a mass of people labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Victims.&amp;rdquo; Laughter comes from inside the building as a voice says, &amp;ldquo;So, then, get this &amp;hellip; I give them ANOTHER batch of solid black pages&amp;hellip;Ha ha ha ha!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Mothers Milk&amp;rdquo;. An infant reaches for a bottle held by a robotic hand. The bottle contains the logos for Reddit, TikTok, What&amp;rsquo;s App, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and X.

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;America&amp;rsquo;s New Foreign Policy&amp;rdquo; and depicts Donald Trump as a Napoleon-like figure. He&amp;rsquo;s behind a barricade near a European Union flag. A man looks through a telescope and says, &amp;ldquo;The forces of autocracy are massing. We democracies must stand together!&amp;rdquo; Trump points a gun at the man and says, &amp;ldquo;What do you mean WE, you loser European?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A man sleeps in a chair as three of his colleagues look on. A woman says, &amp;ldquo;He said on his resume that he was presidential material. A man responds, &amp;ldquo;I didn&amp;rsquo;t think that meant constantly sleeping through meetings.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

