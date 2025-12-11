Political cartoons for December 11
Thursday's political cartoons include sinking approval ratings, a nativity scene, and Mike Johnson's Christmas cards
-
-
Political cartoons for December 10
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a titanic war crime, a hostile takeover, and skinny Santa Claus
-
Political cartoons for December 9
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include black market vaccines, FIFA prizes, and drone deliveries
-
Political cartoons for December 8
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include ICE in the Big Easy, Warner on the wane, and a Putin peace deal
-
Political cartoons for December 7
Cartoons Sunday’s political cartoons include the Trump-tanic, AI Santa, and the search for a moderate Republican
-
5 sleeper hit cartoons about Sleepy Don
Cartoon Artists take on cabinet meetings, a sleepy agenda, and more
-
Political cartoons for December 6
Cartoons Saturday’s political cartoons include a pardon for Hernandez, word of the year, and more
-
Political cartoons for December 5
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include DOJ censorship, bombing the New York Times, and more
-
Political cartoons for December 4
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include a nap for Donald Trump, rage bait of the year, artificial intelligence turning on its master and more